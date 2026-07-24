The Congress directed its state units to hold candlelight marches and satyagraha on July 25 in solidarity with students over NEET/CBSE exam irregularities. The party also demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Congress on Friday directed its state units to organise candlelight marches and satyagraha at the district level on July 25 (Saturday) in solidarity with students over alleged NEET and CBSE examination irregularities and to condemn the alleged "brutal assaults" on protesting students.

Congress Calls for Nationwide Protests

In a letter to All Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said the programmes should be organised under the direction of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. "As per the direction of Hon'ble Congress President, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, you are requested to direct each District Congress Committee (DCC) under your jurisdiction to organise a massive Candlelight March and Satyagraha on Saturday evening, 25th July, 2026," Venugopal said in the letter.

The letter said the march should proceed towards and culminate at a statue of Mahatma Gandhi or Dr BR Ambedkar, with the satyagraha being held in solidarity with students and youth.

Demands Education Minister's Resignation

The Congress also directed its workers to demand the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging a "complete breakdown of examination integrity" and failure to safeguard the future of the country's youth. "We must also unequivocally demand the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan for the complete breakdown of examination integrity and his failure to safeguard the future of the nation's youth," the letter said.

The party called for the participation of PCCs, DCCs, Block Congress Committees, frontal organisations, departments, cells and Congress workers, along with students, youth, parents and members of civil society.

The PCC presidents were also asked to ensure that the marches and satyagraha were held in a "peaceful, disciplined, and effective manner" and receive extensive media and social media coverage.

"The Indian National Congress stands firmly with the students of India and will fiercely oppose any attempt to suppress democratic voices through intimidation, repression, and the misuse of state machinery," the letter said.

Candlelight March and Satyagraha at District Level on 25th July 2026 in Solidarity with Students on NEET/CBSE Issues, Condemning Brutal Assaults on Students. pic.twitter.com/hK8XqG0IBd — Congress (@INCIndia) July 24, 2026

The Congress' announcement comes amid continuing protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination and demands for the resignation of Pradhan.

Govt Engages with Protesters, CJP Firm on Demands

Meanwhile, a meeting was held in Delhi between Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka.

The CJP agreed to the dialogue after the government reportedly accepted two of its conditional demands -- that no legal action would be taken against peaceful protesters and that adequate compensation would be provided to the families of students affected by the recent examination irregularities. However, the CJP maintained its principal demand for Pradhan's resignation.

CJP representative Abhijeet Dipke said, "Nothing short of resignation (of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan) is acceptable to us. The protest will not be called off."

Other Key Developments

The developments come after social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving written assurances from the Union government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in competitive examinations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced that the Union Cabinet will consider a draft Bill providing for fast-track courts and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. (ANI)