SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the govt's response to the NEET paper leak, calling for a complete system change, not just superficial fixes. He also termed the BJP the 'root' of all problems, demanding their removal from power.

Akhilesh Yadav on NEET Leak: 'Entire Structure Must Be Changed'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a swipe at the government over the NEET paper leak issue, saying that merely making superficial changes would not be enough and that the entire system needs to be changed.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "When your 'essence' remains, the 'plunder' will continue! For show, it's not enough to merely display a 'mere shell', the entire 'structure' must be changed."

Yadav's remarks came amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the NEET paper leak, as he criticised what he described as the need for structural changes rather than cosmetic measures. Sharing a post along with the tweet, he also highlighted the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

As part of the action taken in the matter, 47 senior officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) have been sacked, while an FIR will also be registered in connection with the issue. Two NTA secretaries had earlier been removed from their positions. The investigation into the matter has also been expedited, with strict action to be taken against those found responsible for the alleged irregularities.

'BJP is the Root of All Problems': Yadav's Scathing Attack

Earlier on Friday, Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), terming the ruling party as the "root" of all problems currently facing the country.

Taking to X, the Samajwadi Party Chief used a metaphor to criticise the government's policies and governance, suggesting that superficial solutions would not work when the core issue remains unaddressed. "When the disease is in the ROOT, no one is going to buy treating the FRUIT. Every problem in the country has just one root, which is stuck there: you've surely heard the name 'BJP'," Yadav wrote in his post.

The SP chief further intensified his rhetoric by calling for the removal of the BJP from power, using the slogan: "NO FAST TRACK; BJP GO BACK!"

This comes after ongoing huge demonstrations and protests across the country against the national-level examination system and the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (ANI)