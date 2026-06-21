Tensions rose at NEET exam centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru as several candidates were denied entry for arriving late. Officials strictly adhered to the 1:30 pm deadline, leading to protests from students and parents who cited traffic issues.

Tensions flared at Maharishi Dayanand College in Mumbai's Parel area as two NEET candidates were denied entry after arriving late. The college administration strictly adhered to the designated deadline and kept the gates closed, prompting the students to create a uproar outside. One student is from Kurla, and the other is from the Dombivli area adjacent to Mumbai.

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Similar Incident in Bengaluru

A similar incident took place in Bengaluru, Karnataka after four students were denied entry to a NEET examination centre in Bengaluru on Sunday after arriving just after the 1:30 pm deadline, with parents alleging that traffic snarls caused by a Congress rally and lack of police management led to the delay.

According to eyewitnesses, an announcement was made at 1:29 pm stating it was the last minute before the gates would be locked. At exactly 1:30 pm, the main gate was closed as per NEET guidelines, which bar entry after the stipulated time.

Three girls reached the centre at 1:32 pm. Finding the main gate shut, they climbed over the railing and jumped inside. However, the inner gate to the examination hall was also locked and they could not enter.

Parents Blame Traffic, Unresponsive Authorities

A fourth student was also reported to have missed entry by a minute. Parents alleged that roads were completely jammed due to a Congress rally and there were no police personnel to manage traffic. "We left on time but got stuck. Our children's future is at stake," a parent said.

Parents further claimed that college authorities at the centre were unresponsive to their pleas. The students were not allowed in even after jumping the railing.

Officials Uphold NTA Rules

Exam officials said they followed the National Testing Agency's rule that strictly prohibits entry after the gates close at 1:30 PM.

Meanwhile, NEET-UG exam commenced across the nation amid heightened security to ensure a fair and smooth test.