Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) is probing NEET exam malpractice claims. A 'guess paper' with 410 questions is under scrutiny, with allegations that 120 questions were identical to the Chemistry paper, circulated a month prior.

SOG Investigates 'Guess Paper' Allegations

The Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) is investigating an inquiry into allegations of malpractice regarding the NEET examination. Vishal Bansal, Additional Director General (ADG) of the SOG, confirmed that a specific "guess paper" featuring 410 questions is under scrutiny to determine any cheating or criminal activity. It is alleged that roughly 120 questions from this set were identical to those in the Chemistry portion of the actual examination.

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Bansal said that the document had reportedly been in circulation for up to a month prior to the exam date, and authorities are currently verifying the extent of any criminal activity involved.

Bansal said, "Regarding the various misconceptions surrounding the NEET examination, let me clarify one specific point: there is a guess paper containing approximately 410 questions. Out of these 410 questions, it is alleged that roughly 120 questions actually appeared in the Chemistry section of the exam. It is reported that this guess paper had been circulating among the students well in advance; it began reaching them as early as 15 days to a month prior to the actual examination."

Highlighting the progress in the investigation, he said, "Our investigation is currently focused on determining whether any cheating or criminal activity has occurred based on this guess paper." We are actively examining this matter and are currently engaged in the investigative process. No, as of now, we have not made any arrests of any kind."

NTA Responds Amidst Probe

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday issued a statement regarding the alleged irregularities linked to the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, following action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG).

In a post on X, NTA said that the exam of May 3 was conducted under "full security protocol" across all centres.

NTA stated that the question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles bearing unique, traceable watermark identifiers. Examination halls operated under AI-assisted CCTV monitoring from a central control room, with biometric verification of every candidate and 5G jammers in operation.

The agency said that it received inputs concerning alleged malpractice activity around the examination on May 7. "These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of 8 May 2026 for independent verification and necessary action. These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of 8 May 2026 for independent verification and necessary action," they said.

NTA updated that the investigation is still underway and the facts will be established by the agencies in due course. "NTA will not pre-judge the inquiry, nor characterise its likely outcome. Whatever the agencies determine -- including findings that may require further action -- will be examined transparently and disclosed in keeping with established procedure," the agency said. (ANI)