Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray backs the CJP protest, Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike over NEET irregularities. He calls for unity, demands minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, and says his MPs will raise the issue in Parliament.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday extended support to the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, backing climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke over their demands related to alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak controversy.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said the issue was not political but concerned the future of the country's youth, urging people and political parties to come together to raise their voice. "We need to stay awake. Sleeping won't work. The situation in the country is very strange. This is not a political issue. This is about the country. The country needs to wake up. That is why all political parties should come together for this," Thackeray said.

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Thackeray Extends Full Support to Sonam Wangchuk

Extending his support to Wangchuk, who joined the CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar and sat on an indefinite hunger strike, Thackeray said the "government was insensitive" towards genuine concerns. "Today, during this press conference, I am giving my full support to Sonam Wangchuk. Sonam Wangchuk's health is also not well. We need people like him," he said.

Thackeray said he had earlier requested Wangchuk not to go on a hunger strike, alleging that the government was not paying attention to public concerns. "Sonam Wangchuk had come to meet me. That person was labelled a traitor. I requested Sonam ji not to go on a hunger strike. This government doesn't care about anything," he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also referred to past protests related to environmental issues, saying some people had sacrificed their lives while fighting for causes such as the protection of the Ganga. "Some people had gone on a hunger strike for Mother Ganga, and they even died," he said.

Calls for Accountability and Action

Speaking about the NEET paper leak controversy, Thackeray said Maharashtra had become a centre of the alleged irregularities and questioned the lack of action against those responsible. "Maharashtra has done tremendous work for the country. But even our roads have potholes. The issue I have raised today has been going on for a month. Abhijit Dipake has claimed that some people will send goons to disrupt their protest on the 20th," he said.

"What is the harm in removing Dharmendra Pradhan, because of whom the future of lakhs of students is being ruined? Maharashtra became the centre for the NEET paper leak. No one cares about what is happening in the country," he added.

Call for Nationwide Protest and Parliamentary Action

Thackeray also announced that his party would continue to support Wangchuk and Dipke, who have been raising concerns over examination issues. He said he would not ask everyone to participate in the proposed march to Parliament on July 20, but urged citizens to support the protesting youth. "I will not say that everyone should participate in the march on the 20th. Wherever I am, from there itself, we should support these youth. These youth are moving forward without any flag," Thackeray said.

He added that he would also participate and appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others to join the cause. "I will also go. Rahul Gandhi ji should also go. All those who have faith in the country's youth should go. People across the entire country should come out on the streets and support them," he said.

Thackeray further said that his party MPs would raise the issue during the Parliament session. "Our MPs will also raise this issue strongly in the Parliament session," he said.

He also claimed that Abhijeet Dipke had raised the NEET paper leak issue even abroad, but there was a limited response within the country. "Abhijit Dipake raised his voice about the NEET exam paper leak even in America, but no one in our country raised their voice," Thackeray said.

"I had sent Arvind Sawant to speak with Sonam Wangchuk. Now the time has come for people in the country to set aside their party agendas and speak up on this issue. Today, I openly declare my support for Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijit Dipake. I request all my MPs to also extend their support," he added.

CJP's Ongoing Protest at Jantar Mantar

The CJP has been holding a prolonged protest at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities, particularly the NEET paper leak controversy. The group has announced a march to Parliament on July 20.

Wangchuk joined the protesters at Jantar Mantar and began an indefinite hunger strike, drawing support from several political leaders and public figures. Opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG controversy and issues concerning the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Meanwhile, a Delhi court recently extended the judicial custody of 13 accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case till July 24. (ANI)