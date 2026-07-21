SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP, claiming the NEET exam has become a 'Cheat' scandal. He accused the government of failing the youth with paper leaks and unemployment, stating anger against the BJP is visible across the country.

NEET Has Become 'Cheat' Under BJP: Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that the NEET examination, under the BJP government, has turned into "Cheat" under the BJP government, accusing the administration of failing to protect the future of the youth and destroying the hopes of millions of students through repeated paper leaks and unemployment.

Speaking about the ongoing Parliament session and the repeated adjournments in both Houses, Yadav said the anger against the BJP was visible in the national capital Delhi and alleged that the government's arrangements had failed, particularly over the conduct of the NEET examination. "What has happened in Delhi after independence, when our country became free, there was a celebration here. And this time, a sense of anger against the Bharatiya Janata Party is visible here. Every arrangement made by the government has failed. When did the government fail? It failed when they conducted the NEET exam; "NEET" has become "Cheat." Can anyone imagine that such a significant examination could be toyed with in this manner? There is immense anger over that," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Concerns Over UP Paper Leaks, Unemployment

The SP chief also targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged examination paper leaks and raised concerns over unemployment among the youth. He said students from middle-class families depend on competitive examinations to secure their future and alleged that the government's handling of the issue had increased public anger. "In Uttar Pradesh, our Chief Minister is busy eating mangoes, while papers for 20 different examinations have been leaked there. Just think about it, there are no jobs, no employment. You claim that investment is coming, you say we are going to become a "Vishwaguru" (world leader), you talk about "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India), and you cite these growth rates. If the growth rate is high and per capita income is increasing, then why are these unemployed youths wandering the streets? They want fair examinations; they want to build their future," he said.

'A Crisis for the BJP'

Yadav further alleged that the issue had become a political crisis for the BJP and said the government should have engaged with the opposition and the public earlier to address their concerns. Yadav asserted that, "Most of them come from middle-class families whose entire livelihood depends on getting a job. If even one child in their family becomes a doctor or an engineer, or gets a stable job, the entire family's survival depends on it. These were the very people who had supported the BJP. This is now a crisis for the BJP. And there is only one solution to this crisis: if the BJP government leaves, the crisis ends. This isn't a government; it is pure arrogance. Who stopped you from talking to people? You had discussions later on anyway; why couldn't you have held those talks earlier? You could have provided assurances much sooner. The country and its youth are angry with the government, and that was clearly visible in Delhi."

Voters to Hold Government Accountable

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that those found guilty in the NEET case would face the harshest punishment, the SP chief said that voters would ultimately hold governments accountable in a democracy. "Naturally, in a democracy, for those who want to strengthen democracy, the answer is always delivered through the vote. The BJP has just lost in UP. They talk about every other result and even look forward 100 years to the centenary of independence, but why do they forget why the public rejected them in UP in 2024? The public will reject them once again," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Yadav Questions Why Ministers Are Not Removed

Continuing his attack on the government, Yadav questioned why action was not being taken against ministers and alleged that the government was under pressure to protect its own people. "What kind of pressure is the government under that they cannot remove their minister? Why can't they take action against their own associates? Why aren't the ministers being removed? What is this pressure? The only pressure could be the fear that someone might reveal secrets, some buried truth might come out, and information about certain things might spread. What do they want? Re-conducting the NEET exam is one thing, but they really just want to replace one minister with another. They aren't removing the government itself. We are saying that for the sake of the country, the government should leave gracefully; otherwise, the public will remove them through their votes," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)