Nearly 130 fresh cases of Dengue reported in Delhi, total tally over 500

According to a report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday, 281 cases have been reported this month alone till September 21. The city had recorded 396 dengue cases till September 17. In the last few days, 129 fresh cases have been reported

Nearly 130 people have been diagnosed with dengue in the last few days, taking the tally of the vector-borne disease in the city to over 500 so far this year. After Delhi was battered by torrential rains over the past several days, dengue infections have surged. Up to September 17, the nation's capital has recorded 396 dengue cases. With the addition of the new cases, there have been 525 total cases as of September 21.

The vector-borne illness was reported in 281 instances from September 1 to September 21. There had been 75 new instances recorded earlier in August. Between January 1 and September 21, Delhi had the most dengue cases since the beginning of 2017. Delhi had 1,807 at the same time period in that year. Delhi has 481 instances between January 1 and September 21 in 2018, 282 in 2019, 212 in 2020, and 273 in 2021.

It should be mentioned that there haven't been any dengue deaths recorded so far this year. In addition to dengue, Delhi has recorded 106 malaria cases and 20 chikungunya cases as of September 21.

A strategy to tackle dengue has been developed by the Delhi government, which is led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He had previously stated on Saturday that the government will take a number of measures to combat the vector-borne disease and added that schoolchildren would play a significant role in raising awareness.

Dengue cases are typically reported from July through November, but can may last until the middle of December.

The number of dengue cases in Delhi last year was 9,613, which was a record high since 2015. With 23 deaths, it also recorded the most fatalities since 2016. When compared to other cities, Delhi saw 4,431 dengue cases in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019, and 1,072 in 2020.

