BJP's Guru Prakash Paswan criticised the opposition's failed caste politics after the NDA's historic victory in the 2025 Bihar elections, where the alliance secured a three-fourths majority by winning 202 of the 243 assembly seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Guru Prakash Paswan on Saturday criticised the opposition following the NDA's historic victory in the Bihar elections, asserting that their strategy of caste-based politics has failed and casting doubt on their political survival. Speaking to ANI in Patna, Guru Prakash Paswan stated, "This is a big thing... On one side, there were people who called Chhath a drama... I doubt their existence will survive... These elections have proved that it is not possible to win by doing caste arithmetic and aiming at certain castes..."

NDA Secures Historic Mandate

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan could only secure 35 seats. The alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

Seat-Wise Breakdown

NDA Alliance Performance

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Opposition and Other Parties

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

Record Voter Turnout

The Bihar assembly elections were conducted across two phases on November 6 and 11, respectively. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).

PM Modi on Bihar Victory

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had remarked that the NDA's sweeping victory in Bihar had paved the way for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. He also stated that the party would put an end to "Jungle Raj" in West Bengal.