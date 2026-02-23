Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced the state budget session from March 6-16, with the budget presentation on March 8. He also launched the 'Meri Rasoi' scheme for 40 lakh families and met a Tata Group delegation for a new steel plant in Ludhiana.

Punjab Budget Session Dates Announced

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that the budget session of the state Assembly will be held from March 6 to March 16, with the Budget 2026-27 to be presented on March 8. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema will present the budget in the assembly. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, "We have decided to hold the budget session of the Punjab Assembly from March 6 to March 16. Depending on the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) if needed, the (session) will be extended. We will present the budget on Sunday, March 8th. If PM Modi can run Parliament on Sunday, can't we? March 8 isn't just a Sunday, it's also International Women's Day." This year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 on a Sunday.

'Meri Rasoi' Ration Kit Scheme Launched

Bhagwant Mann further announced the Meri Rasoi scheme for 40 lakh families, under which the state government will distribute ration kits. "The scheme impacting 40 lakh families, Meri Rasoi. The wheat given under the public distribution system will continue, and the quality of the wheat has also improved. Now, to make Punjab's food more nutritious, we are launching the scheme, under which the Punjab government will distribute food kits to 40 lakh families. Along with wheat, two kilograms of dal, two kilograms of sugar, one kilogram iodised salt, 200 grams of turmeric powder and one litre of oil," he said.

Push for Investment in Punjab

Earlier today, the Punjab CM met a Tata Group delegation to discuss the details of a steel plant being established in Ludhiana. "Met with a delegation from the Tata Group in Chandigarh today. Discussed in detail the steel plant being established in Ludhiana. I also cordially invited the Tata Group to participate in the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit 2026 to be held in Mohali," Mann wrote on X.

The state government's flagship investment promotion event, Progressive Punjab Investors Summit (PPIS) will also be held from March 13 to 15 in SAS Nagar, Mohali. (ANI)