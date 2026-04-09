BJP State VP R Sreelekha expresses confidence in an NDA victory in the Keralam Assembly polls, citing high anti-incumbency and voter frustration with LDF's alleged corruption, arrogance, and 'temple looting'.

NDA Confident of 'Landmark Victory'

R Sreelekha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Vice President and Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency candidate, on Thursday, expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure a ''landmark victory'' in the ongoing Keralam Assembly elections.

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Speaking to ANI, Sreelekha said, "I am confident that NDA will make a landmark victory in Keralam this time. This is the right time. The anti-incumbency is very high. People want NDA to come. Everywhere I go, I get a feeling that people are voting for NDA."

Sreelekha Slams LDF, Pitches NDA as Alternative

Targeting the Left Democratic Front (LDF), she stated that voters were frustrated with corruption, arrogance of ministers, and temple looting. "People are fed up with the corruption, arrogance of the Ministers, temple looting because all of these people do want a change and this 10 years is too much," Sreelekha added.

Sreelekha noted that the United Democratic Front (UDF) would not bring significant change, but stressed that an NDA government would improve coordination between the state and central governments. She said, "In the place of LDF, UDF is not going to come because there will not be much change. But if NDA comes, then the hurdle between the state government and central government will be removed, and it will be a change for the better."

Polling Underway Across 140 Constituencies

Polling began at 7 am across all 140 constituencies in Keralam, with voters turning out steadily to decide the fate of 883 candidates.

According to the Election Commission of India, voter turnout stood at 33.28 per cent till 11 am.

Over 2.6 crore electors will decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 constituencies in Keralam. Of the 2,69,53,644 registered voters across the state, there are 1,38,27,319 women voters, and the number of male voters stands at 1,31,26,048. Officials said that there are 277 third gender voters in the state. Among the electorate, nearly 4,24,518 voters fall in the 18-19 age group, while 2,04,608 voters are aged 85 years and above.

To facilitate safe and secure polling, a total of 30,471 polling stations have been set up.

While the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF is looking for a historic third consecutive term, the Congress-led UDF is attempting to come back to power amid anti-incumbency trends in the state. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)