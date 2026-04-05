Union Minister Piyush Goyal is confident the NDA will win the Tamil Nadu election, defeating what he calls 'anti-Tamil Nadu forces' of DMK and Congress. He also claimed actor Vijay's political debut is a DMK ploy to split anti-DMK votes.

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal on Sunday exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will emerge as victorious and form the next government in Tamil Nadu. Exuding confidence that NDA will emerge as victorious, Goyal said, "A superb campaign has started. Tomorrow, all our candidates will be filing the nomination and there is a lot of enthusiasm on the ground. We will certainly defeat anti-Tamil Nadu, anti-India forces of DMK and Congress and NDA will emerge as victorious, forming the next government in Tamil Nadu and serving the people of the state with welfare and development..."

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Goyal on Actor Vijay's Political Debut

"Vijay will be ours - NDA will be victorious and Mr Vijay will probably have to go back to films... DMK has understood that they have become so unpopular that the people of the state will defeat them. This is why they are trying to divide the anti-DMK votes and the anger of the people by propping up Vijay, but the people of the state are smart enough to understand what is good for them and they will not make this mistake. They will vote for NDA, bringing it back to power..., " the Union Minister furher said.

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)