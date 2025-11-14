The NDA is heading for a historic victory in the Bihar assembly elections, driven by the popularity of PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. The alliance is poised to break records, and PM Modi will address BJP workers to celebrate the win.

NDA Heads for Historic Victory in Bihar

As the National Democratic Alliance surges towards yet another historic victory in the Bihar assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party workers this evening. The Prime Minister will address the BJP workers at the party's office in the national capital. This comes after the NDA is leading in Bihar, with Nitish Kumar and PM Modi's popularity driving the surge.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

They're poised to break the 2010 record, when the NDA won 206 seats. The current trends showcase that the people have once again bestowed their trust on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the NDA is heading towards yet another historic victory.

In the current trends, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA has secured a combined total of 197 seats, with BJP leading in 90, JDU in 80, LJP 20, HAM 3 and RLM 4 as per data from the EC at 12:52 pm. RJD leads in 28 seats, Congress leads in 4, CPI(ML) lead 4, while CPI-M 1 each, taking the total to 39, as per data from the EC. Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in five seats.

Voters Reaffirm Trust in 'Sushashan Babu'

For Nitish Kumar, who has governed the state for nearly two decades, this election has been widely viewed as a test of both political endurance and public trust. Once celebrated as "Sushashan Babu" for pulling Bihar out of the shadows of what was often termed the "jungle raj," the Chief Minister has in recent years confronted signs of voter weariness and questions over his shifting political alignments. Despite this, the current trends reflect a noticeable shift on the ground, indicating that voters are reposing faith in his governance model once again.

Modi-Nitish Partnership: The Decisive Factor

The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability. The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar. As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election.

Improved Law and Order Hailed as Key Achievement

The ruling alliance has highlighted that Bihar's transformation is reflected not only in electoral outcomes but also in the conduct of elections. A comparative look at past polls underscores a dramatic change: the 1985 elections saw 63 deaths and repolling in 156 booths; in 1990, 87 deaths were reported; in 1995, the elections were postponed four times due to rampant violence under Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan; and in 2005, repolling was ordered in 660 booths. In contrast, the 2025 elections recorded zero repolling and zero violence, an outcome the NDA has hailed as a testament to improved law and order.

The results reaffirmed a pattern seen over multiple elections, with Bihar giving the BJP and Narendra Modi overwhelming support in the 2014, 2019, and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, as well as in the 2020 and now 2025 Assembly elections.

Focus on Rural Support and Cultural Identity

Bihar, India's third most populous state and one that is nearly 89 per cent rural, has long played a critical role in shaping national politics. The NDA leadership has attributed the current mandate to the state's strong rural support base and what it describes as Bihar's "vote for dignity and self-respect." The ruling bloc also accused the INDI Alliance of disrespecting the state, referencing remarks made by its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Chhath Puja. The NDA positioned Prime Minister Modi's push for Chhath Puja to be listed in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage category as evidence of its commitment to Bihar's cultural identity.

Nitish Kumar's Enduring Appeal and Governance Model

Often targeted by the opposition as 'paltu ram (frequent turncoat)', Nitish Kumar has held his ground and vote bank stronger always. Nitish Kumar's lasting popularity stems from his focus on tangible development and inclusive growth. He's delivered on promises, improving rural infrastructure and providing direct financial assistance, earning trust across Bihar's socio-economic spectrum. Voters remember his fulfilled commitments, valuing steady progress over grand rhetoric.

Nitish Kumar's political trajectory, spanning more than four decades, has often been cited as a study in adaptability and strategic clarity. Rising through the JP movement of the mid-1970s, he went on to contest the Harnaut Assembly seat in 1985 under the leadership of Satyendra Narain Sinha of the Janata Party and emerged as a significant voice for backward castes and secular politics.

Nitish Kumar's governance in Bihar has been marked by a focus on development and inclusivity, which has helped him maintain popularity across communities, including Muslims. His schemes and policies have driven economic growth, improved infrastructure, and enhanced living standards, resonating with voters.

Nitish Kumar's political journey is a testament to his adaptability and strategic growth. Influenced by veterans like Ram Manohar Lohia, SN Sinha, Karpuri Thakur, and VP Singh, he honed his skills in the JP movement (1974-1977) alongside Jayaprakash Narayan. This exposure earned him recognition among prominent politicians. (ANI)