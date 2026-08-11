NDA MPs, after their 'Mangal Milan' meeting, plan a march over the Parliament logjam. Kiren Rijiju dared Rahul Gandhi to not "run away" and face Amit Shah in a debate on the student protest issue, which has stalled the Monsoon Session.

NDA Holds 'Mangal Milan' Meet, Plans March Over Logjam

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party's weekly meeting, "Mangal Milan", is underway at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Union Minister JP Nadda and other NDA leaders are attending the meeting. NDA MPs were seen wavind the Tiranga alongside PM Modi during the NDA parliamentary party meetin

After the "Mangal Milan" meeting, NDA MPs will to march towards Parliament over the Opposition's logjam in the ongoing Monsoon Session regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on police action against student protestors during the Jantar Mantar protest. The NDA MPs are expected to carry placards stating that Amit Shah is ready for a discussion on the student protests, while the Opposition is avoiding a debate in Parliament.

Rijiju Challenges Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Logjam

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying he should not "run away" from Parliament now that Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to respond to the questions raised by him.

Rijiju's remarks came amid the ongoing confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the recent student protests and the police action against demonstrators. The issue has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah. The government has now offered a debate on the issue, with the Home Minister set to respond.

In a post on social media, Rijiju said Rahul Gandhi had been demanding a response from Amit Shah for several days. He argued that since Shah was now prepared to answer the questions in detail, the Congress leader should remain present and participate in the discussion. "Rahul Gandhi demanded a response from Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji for days. Now that the Home Minister is ready to answer every point in detail, he must not run away," Rijiju said.

He further added that he has repeatedly asked Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha to face Shah directly in Parliament and raise all the issues he wanted answers to on the floor of the House.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister's comments come as the government attempts to break the deadlock that has affected proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session. The Centre has offered a full-fledged discussion, with Shah expected to give the government's response after the discussion. (ANI)