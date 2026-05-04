BJP leaders express confidence in a 'historic mandate' for the NDA based on positive early trends in Assembly elections for Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry, while varied results and close contests are reported from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

BJP Confident of Historic Mandate

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil K Antony on Monday said early trends indicate a strong performance for the party across several states, asserting that the NDA is heading towards a "historic mandate". "The trends are very positive for the BJP. One thing that is becoming very clear is that we are heading for a historic mandate," Antony told ANI.

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He pointed out that in states where the NDA is currently in power, including Assam and Puducherry, the party was leading in early trends. "The two states where NDA is currently in government are Assam and Puducherry; in both these states, the party is leading. In Bengal, we are going towards a historic win there also. In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, there are early trends. So we are going towards our best performance in all five states," he added.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Monday expressed confidence in the party's performance across multiple states as counting for the Assembly elections progresses. Speaking to ANI, Sharma said that the support shown by voters indicates a strong mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The kind of love and support people have shown to the BJP and PM Modi, it is clear that it is forming governments in Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry. We are also guessing that the vote share will increase a great deal in Tamil Nadu and Keralam..." he said. Highlighting the party's prospects in Assam, Sharma credited the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP's organisational strength at the grassroots level. "Support for Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma, and strong grassroot base makes us confident that BJP is going to get a third term in Assam..." he added.

State-Wise Early Trends

Early trends in the Assembly election results on Monday indicated varied leads across key states, with alliances and parties locked in close contests.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a rare three-way fight, with AIADMK-led alliance leading in twenty three seats, debutant Vijay's TVK gaining momentum on fifteen seats, while DMK-led alliance have gained lead on 13 seats, as per the Election Commission of India. Data shown by news networks however point to massive gains for Vijay's TVK with leads in 90 seats as compared to 53 for the DMK alliance and 63 for AIADMK alliance

Kerala

In Kerala, UDF has gained a significant advantage over LDF, leading in 52 seats with the alliance leader gaining leader Congress gaining leads on 49 seats. The LDF has taken the lead on 21 seats with CPI (M) leading on 41 seats. News networks however show UDF breaching the halfway mark with 85 early leads.

West Bengal

In Bengal, a close fight continues with the BJP taking the lead on 16 seats, while the TMC alliance has gained the lead in over 2 seats. News channel data shows shows BJP in 130 leads with the TMC leading 110 seats.

Assam

NDA has taken a comfortable early lead in Assam, leading in 40 seats with BJP leading in 32 seats and AGP in 3 seats. The Congress-led alliance has gained a lead in 12 seats as per ECI. News Channel data shows Himanta Biswa Sarma poised for a return as CM with BJP leading in 85 seats.' Counting is underway across 823 constituencies in key regions including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. (ANI)