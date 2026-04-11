Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the Unnat Krishi Mahotsav in MP's Raisen, stated the NDA govt is fully committed to farmer welfare, highlighting the role of smart farming and technology in easing the traditional profession.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is "fully committed" to the welfare of farmers, asserting that the Centre has always "worked to ensure that every farmer receives support". He added that smart farming can be eased through the use of innovation and the latest technology.

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Smart Farming Revolution

Addressing the gathering here, he said, "Farming is known to be a tough and traditional job, but it is being eased through innovation and the latest technology. Smart farming is being done through mobile technology, drones and modern-day seeding processes. The country's youth are taking part in this farming revolution. This process is now being done all over the country."

Government's Commitment to Farmers

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the three-day Unnat Krishi Mahotsav in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen. He assured that there would be "no shortage of funds or resources" for farmers.

Singh said, "There's a lot to be done for villages and agriculture, and I assure you that our government is fully committed to the welfare of farmers. There will be no shortage of funds or resources. Our government has always worked to ensure that every farmer receives support."

"I have been in public life for many years, entrusted with many responsibilities, including serving as Agriculture Minister. The farmer within me has never left. Even today, as Defence Minister, I can say with conviction that my commitment to farmers remains unchanged," he added.

Strong Agriculture for a Developed India

Agriculture Minister and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, claiming "strong agriculture and higher farmer incomes."

"Under PM Modi's leadership, the vision is to build a proud, prosperous, self-reliant and developed India. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has made it clear: India will not provoke anyone, but if provoked, it will not spare them. The nation today is secure, yet true development is only possible with strong agriculture and higher farmer incomes," Shivraj Chouhan said.

Unnat Krishi Mahotsav 2026: Exhibition and Training

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, a three-day 'Unnat Krishi Mahotsav 2026: Exhibition and Training' is being held in Raisen.

Between Hangers 1 and 2, a total of 300 stalls are being featured. Hanger 3 has been prepared as the Inaugural and Cultural Hall.

The mega-fair in Raisen features exhibitions of modern tractors and agricultural implements, as well as advanced seeds and fertilisers. The event includes dedicated stalls for Organic Farming, in-depth information on Dairy, Poultry and Fisheries and free training sessions for farmers. Additionally, the festival offers live demonstrations of Government Schemes, presentations by Agri-Startups and a robust platform for direct dialogue with agricultural scientists and senior officials.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is also scheduled to attend the event. (ANI)