DMK MP Tamilachi Thangapandian, campaigning in Velachery, lauded the DMK government's performance, citing fulfilled promises and major infrastructure work. She expressed confidence in winning over 200 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tamilachi Thangapandian is aggressively campaigning across Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections, addressing election campaigns and public meetings in support of alliance candidates.

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DMK's Performance and Promises

Speaking to ANI, Tamilachi Thangapandian highlighted that the DMK government has delivered a strong performance over the past five years and that areas like Velachery, which were earlier prone to heavy rains, have seen significant improvements. "Today I am in Velachery constituency to support alliance candidate JMH Hassan Moulaana (Congress). Our government has delivered well in the past five years, and Velachery, which was prone to heavy rains have been improved under the current government and the chief minister, MK Stalin. Some water drainage projects have been wonderfully executed in this place already. We have executed many development works here, and nearly 90 per cent of the issues in Velachery have already been resolved," she said.

Referring to the DMK's electoral promises, she said the party had made 500 promises and fulfilled 405 of them. She alleged that the remaining promises could not be implemented due to a lack of cooperation from the Union government. She further claimed that the BJP and AIADMK would not win even a single seat in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026.

Slamming the Union Government

'Union Govt is Copying Our Programmes'

Citing examples from the party's governance model, she said that several flagship welfare initiatives of the DMK government have received recognition elsewhere. "Union Government has commanded 13 schemes, which are implemented by the Dravidian model government. You can check through RTI that 13 flagship programmes have been executed by the Dravidian model government. The women's hostel scheme and the breakfast scheme have even been adapted internationally. It is the Union government that is copying our programmes, and people know this very well," she said.

Accusations of Privatisation

She also alleged that the Union government was favouring private corporate players in the infrastructure sectors. "The Union government have handed over ports and airports to private players like Adani and Ambani. Then how can they say that the DMK is a corporate company? They have privatised everything. The DMK government is always for the people, by the people, and stands for the people," she added.

Election Predictions and Attacks on BJP

Expressing confidence about the alliance's prospects, she said the DMK-led alliance is expecting to win more than 200 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. Slamming the NDA, she questioned its electoral presence in the state. "Show me one single seat they have secured in Tamil Nadu in recent parliamentary elections. If they cannot secure even one seat, how can they claim they are going to win?" she said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, she alleged that the party adopts "washing machine politics" by inducting opposition leaders. "Mafia is the word which can be put in synonym with and equivalent to BJP, a washing machine. They put all the corrupt people in their washing machine, and then they will accept them. You can see this in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh," she said. But in Tamil Nadu, any so-called secret alliance is not our concern. Because DMK as a party which is 75 year of legacy, and the Congress party is the national movement which have own legacy. So we are not worried about all the "mushroom parties," she added.

On PM Modi's Visits

Commenting on the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tamil Nadu, Tamilachi Thangapandian said the Prime Minister's visits benefit the DMK-led alliance politically. "PM Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu is an advantage for us whenever he comes and shows what we believe is fake love for Tamil, people realise the truth and vote against the BJP. So we welcome his visits. The more he visits Tamil Nadu, the more advantage it brings to our alliance," she said. (ANI)