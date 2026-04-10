The National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the alleged gang rape of a newlywed woman in Hyderabad by her husband and his associates, calling the incident 'deeply disturbing' and a grave violation of dignity and marriage.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took suo motu cognisance of a reported incident involving the alleged gang rape of a woman by her husband and his associates in Hyderabad. In a statement, the Commission termed the incident "deeply disturbing" and said that the alleged assault of a newlywed woman by persons known to her constitutes a grave violation of dignity, bodily autonomy, and the sanctity of marriage.

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"The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of a deeply disturbing report regarding the alleged gang rape of a woman by her husband and his associates in Hyderabad. The incident, involving the alleged assault of a newlywed woman by persons closest to her, constitutes a grave violation of dignity, bodily autonomy, and the sanctity of marriage", NCW said on X.

The Commission has strongly condemned this reprehensible act and expressed deep concern over such brutality, he said.

NCW Directs Telangana DGP to Act

The Hon'ble Chairperson has directed the DGP, Telangana to ensure registration of FIR under relevant provisions, immediate arrest of all accused, a prompt and time-bound investigation, and adequate protection to the survivor. A detailed Action Taken Report has been sought within 7 days.