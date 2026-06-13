K Annamalai, former BJP Tamil Nadu president, received a warm welcome in Coimbatore after quitting the party. He plans to launch a new political party, with his "We The Leader" movement gaining significant online support from his followers.

Warm Welcome for Annamalai in Coimbatore

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from his supporters upon his arrival at Coimbatore Airport on Saturday, marking his first visit to the city after formally parting ways with the BJP.

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Hundreds of supporters gathered at the airport to greet Annamalai, raising slogans, presenting bouquets, and draping him with ceremonial shawls. According to supporters, more than 500 people assembled at the airport, reflecting the continued backing he enjoys among his followers.

New Party Plans and 'We The Leader' Movement

Annamalai recently submitted a letter to the BJP leadership announcing his decision to leave the party. His resignation was accepted on June 5. Following his exit, he addressed supporters through an online platform and announced plans to launch a new political party.

The announcement generated considerable attention among his supporters, many of whom have since rallied behind the slogan "We The Leader." The campaign has reportedly gained significant traction online, with a large number of people participating in the movement shortly after its launch.

Supporters claim that several former BJP office-bearers, along with leaders from various political parties, have extended their support to Annamalai's new political initiative. The development has sparked discussions in Tamil Nadu's political circles regarding the potential impact of his new party on the state's political landscape.

Amid growing interest surrounding his political future, Annamalai arrived in Coimbatore by flight on Saturday. As he emerged from the airport, supporters welcomed him with loud chants of "We The Leader," while many rushed forward to greet him with bouquets and shawls.

Visuals from the airport showed enthusiastic supporters gathering in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the former BJP leader. Annamalai acknowledged the greetings and interacted briefly with supporters before proceeding to his residence.

Supporters Optimistic About Political Future

Speaking to ANI, supporters expressed optimism about Annamalai's political future and the prospects of his newly announced movement. Shyam, a software engineer from Chennai, said Annamalai's leadership was resonating with young people and those seeking an alternative political voice.

"This movement is really inspiring for the youth, and for people in their 30s and 40s, who have been looking for a strong nationalist voice and to bring a new kind of politics. Annamalai is very inspiring in that way. He is following in the line of Modi ji, whom I am also a big fan of," Shyam told ANI.

Recalling his decision to join Annamalai's "We The Leader" movement, he said, "I was number 27,000. I immediately signed up as I was hearing him speak. Also, several people in my family signed up that I did not expect would sign up. This shows that people are yearning for a change."

Another supporter, Kavitha Natraj from Coimbatore, said there was growing demand for a new political alternative in Tamil Nadu. "People are not satisfied with the Dravidian parties. We need a learned youngster who can govern Tamil Nadu. Once he starts his party, it will be a big movement for Tamil Nadu and will be a good trendsetter for India, as a different kind of politics that is bringing youngsters to power," she told.

Comparing Annamalai's initiative with other emerging political formations, Natraj said, "TVK has a cinema background, and these movements come and go. But Annamalai's movement is an actual movement and will be helpful for the people." (ANI)