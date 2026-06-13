Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) wrote to the ECI, urging for online voter search and booth mapping facilities in Jharkhand. The party seeks to replicate Uttarakhand's model to enhance voter accessibility, transparency, and participation in elections.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI), requesting the provision of online search facilities for voter lists and booth mapping for the convenience of voters in Jharkhand, modelled on the system implemented in Uttarakhand in 2003. The party stated that such digital tools would improve accessibility, transparency and voter participation, particularly during key democratic exercises such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

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Citing Uttarakhand's Model

"It is respectfully submitted that the Election Commission of India is continuously striving to make the electoral rolls more accurate, inclusive, and up-to-date through important democratic exercises such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The success of such a process depends primarily on voter participation, easy access to information, and administrative transparency," the letter read.

"In this context, I would like to draw your attention to a very useful and citizen-friendly digital system developed by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of the State of Uttarakhand. The Uttarakhand Election Department has provided a dedicated multi-purpose link on its website for searching and verifying records related to the 2003 Assembly Electoral Roll. Under this system, a comparative breakdown of polling stations for each district from 2003 to 2025 is available, allowing voters to easily access information about their past and current polling stations. This feature is particularly useful for voters whose polling stations, wards, or constituencies have changed over time," the statement read.

Challenges Faced by Jharkhand Voters

In its letter, the JMM stated that voters in Jharkhand face significant difficulties in searching their names in old voter lists, comparing old and current polling stations, or easily accessing historical electoral records, as these features are currently unavailable to the citizens of the state.

The party further emphasised that the unavailability of such digital features in Jharkhand may impact the effective participation of voters in crucial democratic processes, such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

"Such comprehensive and user-friendly features are currently unavailable. Voters in Jharkhand face difficulties searching their names in old voter lists, comparing old and current polling stations, or easily accessing historical electoral records. This can also impact their effective participation in crucial democratic processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)," added JMM.

Formal Request to ECI

Hence, the JMM requested the Election Commission of India to issue necessary instructions to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand to develop and implement online voter search and booth mapping facilities similar to those available in Uttarakhand.

"Therefore, on behalf of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, your attention is drawn towards this important issue and it is requested that the Election Commission of India may kindly issue necessary instructions to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand, so that the following facilities can be developed and implemented in Jharkhand as per Uttarakhand...We are confident that such initiatives will empower the voters of Jharkhand, increase their participation in democratic processes and further strengthen public confidence in the electoral system," the letter further read. (ANI)