The NCTE has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate four B.Ed colleges in Madhya Pradesh for alleged irregularities like inadequate infrastructure. The probe was initiated after media reports and will be completed in five days.

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has constituted an independent fact-finding and verification committee to investigate alleged irregularities, including colleges not functioning from their declared locations and inadequate infrastructure, at four B.Ed colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

Probe Details and Committee Composition

In an order dated July 15, the NCTE, a statutory body responsible for regulating teacher education in the country, said the five-member committee, headed by former Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of South Bihar H.C.S. Rathore, has been asked to submit a comprehensive fact-finding report, supported by documentary and videographic evidence, within five working days. The committee was constituted following media reports highlighting serious irregularities in three B.Ed colleges affiliated with Barkatullah University. The committee has expanded its probe to include a fourth B.Ed college after preliminary verification found it was operating from the same premises. The members of the committee include Ashima Mangla, Joint Secretary, University Grants Commission (UGC); Bhagwati Prasad Kalal, Director, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education; J.P. Singh, Director, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education; a nominee of the Government of Madhya Pradesh; and Wg Cdr Vijay Rana, Regional Director, Western Regional Committee, NCTE.

According to NCTE officials, the committee was constituted on July 15 and reached Madhya Pradesh on July 17 to begin the inspection. "They have undertaken physical verification of all the colleges. During the course of the preliminary study, it was found that, in addition to the three colleges reported earlier, one more college was functioning from the same premises. Hence, four colleges are being inspected," the NCTE said in a statement.

Mandate and Verification Process

As per the notification, the committee has been tasked with conducting on-site physical verification of the teacher education institutions, supported by geotagged videography and photographic documentation. It will examine the allegations reported in the media and verify the factual position by comparing on-site findings with records submitted by the institutions, including recognition documents and Performance Appraisal Reports (PARs). The committee will also assess compliance with the provisions of the NCTE Act, 1993, NCTE Regulations, and prescribed Norms and Standards, including infrastructure, instructional facilities, laboratories, land availability, faculty strength and other conditions of recognition.

Report Timeline and Consequences

The committee has been directed to submit its report within five working days. The order stated that it has been issued with the approval of the Competent Authority. "The Department has viewed this as a serious lapse and, accordingly, strict punitive action will be taken against the defaulting institutions, as necessary, after conducting a complete 360-degree comprehensive review," the NCTE said. (ANI)