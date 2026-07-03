NCPCR is probing alleged toddler abuse at a daycare in a Bengaluru IT firm's campus. This action follows the emergence of video evidence. A woman has been arrested, and Karnataka's Home Minister has strongly condemned the incident.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday took suo-motu cognisance of the alleged physical abuse and torture of toddlers at a daycare centre located inside an IT company's campus in the Brookefield area of Bengaluru.

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In a letter dated July 2, addressed to Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner PS Kantharaju, NCPCR said that its team headed by Senior Technical Expert Paresh Shah was visiting Bengaluru today for a fact-finding inquiry. The case pertains to the alleged abuse of an infant at a day care facility, which came to light after video evidence of the incident surfaced. The investigation is underway.

Woman Arrested in Connection with Abuse

Meanwhile, Police have arrested a woman in connection with the alleged torture of an infant at a day care centre in Bengaluru's Brookefield area, officials said on Friday.

According to the Bengaluru Commissioner, the woman is named as the alleged accused in the FIR registered in the case. She was identified during verification of video footage that surfaced in connection with the alleged abuse of the child and was subsequently taken into custody. The Commissioner said the accused will be produced before a court, and her custody will be sought for further interrogation as the investigation continues.

'Absolutely Unacceptable': State Govt Reacts

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge termed the alleged assault "absolutely unacceptable" and said such incidents would not be tolerated. "Such an incident is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The authorities have already sought a report on the matter," Kharge said.

He said there is a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that clearly lays down how daycare centres should be run and asked the management to submit a written explanation.

"Parents entrust daycare centres with the care of their young children. These centres must be operated with utmost care and in accordance with the prescribed guidelines. That was clearly not the case here," the minister said.