NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad confirms the party's support for the upcoming delimitation exercise, calling it a constitutional duty. The move impacts the political arithmetic required for the bill to pass in the Parliament.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad stated that the party will support the upcoming delimitation exercise, describing it as a constitutional obligation following discussions with party supremo Sharad Pawar. Clarifying the nature of the deliberations, Awhad told reporters, "The discussion wasn't about our party's official stance. The general point being made was that the delimitation process is a constitutional requirement... A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation."

The position taken by the NCP (SCP), which holds eight seats in the Lok Sabha, comes amid evolving discussions over parliamentary arithmetic required for any constitutional amendment tied to the delimitation process. Such legislation requires a special two-thirds majority of members present and voting. Factoring in five current vacancies in the 543-member House, the effective strength stands at 538, placing the two-thirds threshold at approximately 359 votes. A probable scenario being tracked by parliamentary observers suggests the treasury benches, which currently command around 320 members under the National Democratic Alliance, could seek broader cross-party backing to reach the required numbers. In this potential configuration, support from the eight NCP (SCP) members, four MPs from the YSR Congress Party, and an estimated six members from independent benches or smaller parties could significantly narrow the gap. The projected calculations also factor in the possibility of backing from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s 22 Lok Sabha members, which could theoretically take the total support to around 360 votes. However, observers emphasise that this remains strictly a probable scenario, as the DMK has yet to make any formal announcement regarding its stance, and final voting patterns will depend on the specific provisions introduced when the legislation is tabled before Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Delimitation Bill is set to be uploaded today to the Parliament Secretariat portal, according to sources. The Delimitation Bill is proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present. This delimitation row has triggered political debate, after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The central question ahead of the session is whether the NDA can secure the required numbers through additional support or benefit from a reduced voting threshold if some Opposition MPs abstain. (ANI)