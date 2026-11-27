The ABVP achieved a clean sweep in the 2026-27 Goa University Student Council elections, winning all nine seats. Leaders attributed the victory to Gen Z's support for the organization's ideologies of nationalism and Hinduism.

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 27 (ANI): Newly elected Goa University Student Council Chairman Kalpesh Santosh Walke on Friday said the ABVP's clean sweep in the university elections reflected the support of the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, for the organisation's ideology of nationalism and Hinduism. Speaking to ANI after the results, Walke said all nine candidates of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had won by good margins, giving the organisation complete representation in the newly elected council.

"Today, we have won the Goa University Student Council elections, and I have been elected as the Chairman. I am very happy to announce that all nine candidates of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad have registered a clean sweep, winning by very good margins," he said. He said ABVP had secured similar victories in student elections at institutions such as Delhi University and Panjab University, adding that the Goa University result reflected the organisation's support among young people. "This is a very important indication that today's youth is with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. The youth are following ABVP's ideology, which is based on nationalism and Hinduism," Walke said.

ABVP Goa Department Convenor Sahil Sunil Sawant also described the result as a victory for the organisation's ideology and said the students had voted in its favour. "This election shows that the youth of this country have always stood for national interest and patriotism. You can see from this election that we have won by a majority through ballot papers," Sawant said. Taking aim at slogans such as 'Save Democracy', Sawant called them propaganda aimed at misleading students. He also criticised organisations such as CJP, alleging that they only sought to create anarchy in the country.

Referring to the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Sawant said the result demonstrated that young people in Goa and across the country supported ABVP. "Whether it is Delhi University, the University of Ladakh or Hyderabad University, young people from across the country, from north to south, stand with ABVP and will continue to stand for nationalism and patriotism," he said. Asked how competitive the election had been, Sawant said ABVP had been confident of winning from the beginning, citing the response of students during the organisation's campus visits. He said students had assured ABVP representatives of their support and told them they would ensure the organisation's victory.

ABVP won all nine posts in the Goa University Student Council elections 2026–27, while NSUI failed to secure any seat. The victory marks a significant electoral success for the organisation in Goa. The victory adds to ABVP's recent performances in student elections across the country. The organisation won three of the four central posts in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, five of the eight positions at the University of Ladakh and all nine seats in the MUHS Student Council and Senate elections.(ANI)