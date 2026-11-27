The Calcutta High Court has set aside the Assembly Speaker's decision to recognize Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition, directing a fresh review within 10 days as party infighting continues before the Election Commission.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 27 (ANI): A sharp war of words broke out in New Delhi on Friday between rival Trinamool Congress factions after a single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao at the Calcutta High Court set aside West Bengal Assembly Speaker’s decision recognising Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and directed the Speaker to make a fresh decision within 10 days. The legal setback in Kolkata collided directly with the first oral hearing at the Election Commission of India (ECI) over competing claims to the Trinamool Congress party name and symbol, where leaders from both camps traded barbs over legislative majority, procedural fairness, and the upcoming Parliament vote on the Delimitation Bill.

Speaking with ANI in Delhi after the ruling, Ritabrata Banerjee maintained that the High Court’s remand to the Speaker was routine and insisted his faction commands the majority of MLAs. "Single bench of the High Court has given an order. It has quashed the decision of the Speaker and sent it back to him again to decide within 10 days of time. This is nothing unusual because when Sovandeb Chattopadhyay moved to the court, he had moved to the court challenging this appointment when on 3rd of June, there was no dispute within the TMC. On 22nd of June, AITC elected Arup Roy as a chairperson and then the matter came to the Election Commission. Election Commission says there is a dispute now. On one side there is DTMC led by Arup Roy, on another side MAITC led by Dr. Mamata Banerjee. Whenever the Speaker calls us, we will be presenting ourselves with the majority of the MLAs in our support."

Following the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections and a subsequent vertical split in the Trinamool Congress, the Mamata Banerjee-led faction nominated veteran MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of the Opposition, while the Assembly Speaker recognised breakaway faction leader Ritabrata Banerjee as LoP. Chattopadhyay challenged the Speaker’s decision before the Calcutta High Court. Alongside the Assembly litigation, the split escalated into a formal party-symbol dispute before the ECI between the Mamata Banerjee-led faction (MAITC) and the rival Arup Roy-led bloc (DTMC), which includes Ritabrata Banerjee and MLA Akhruzzaman. The political friction is compounded by the upcoming four-day special Parliament sitting beginning November 30, where the Centre is pushing the Delimitation and Women’s Reservation Bill—making every MP’s eligibility to vote a point of contention.

Taking a personal swipe at rival TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee over his suspension from Parliament ahead of the Delimitation Bill debate, Ritabrata Banerjee added: "I think Kalyan Banerjee is a bit frustrated because he can't vote in the Delimitation Bill. He's a suspended MP. So he cannot vote in the delimitation bill. Probably the frustration is coming out... Let's wait for 10 days. We will be presenting ourselves to the Speaker. If spring comes, Kalyan has said that winter has come for us. If winter comes, can spring be far behind?"

Representing Mamata Banerjee’s camp at the Election Commission, Kalyan Banerjee hailed Justice Krishna Rao’s verdict as an indictment of the West Bengal Speaker’s conduct and accused Ritabrata Banerjee of illegally retaining LoP perks after October 18. "Today, Justice Krishna Rao of the Calcutta High Court has set aside the appointment as Opposition Leader issued by the Speaker of the West Bengal State Assembly. There is illegality. Therefore, the order has been set aside by the single bench of the Calcutta High Court. This is the first time the Calcutta High Court has set aside the Supreme Court's order on the point of the Leader of Opposition. The Speaker should be a very independent person. The Speaker should be above all political parties. He should go by the Constitution itself. But in the West Bengal case, the Speaker has not done it. That was also our case, and therefore the appointment of the Opposition Leader has been set aside. Division bench of the Calcutta High Court earlier made him provisional Opposition Leader up to 18th October. This is also gone. After 18th October, he has also committed fraud by acting like an Opposition Leader and by enjoying all remunerations and benefits, and it's a fraud on public money."

Earlier in the day, the Calcutta High Court on Friday quashed Ritabrata Banerjee’s appointment as Leader of Opposition and set aside the appointment of MLA Akkhruzzaman as Chief Whip, directing the Speaker to reconsider the appointments and pass a fresh reasoned order within 10 days. (ANI)