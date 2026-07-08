The NCERT has released almost all revised textbooks up to Class 9 under the NEP 2020-aligned curriculum. A few remaining books are expected in August. New books for Classes 1-8 are available, with a school principal calling the rollout smooth.

NCERT Releases Revised Textbooks

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released almost all revised textbooks up to Class 9 under the new curriculum aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with only Part 2 of the Class 9 Social Science textbook and Mathematics textbook yet to be published. According to officials at NCERT, these remaining books are expected to be released in August, before they are required for classroom teaching in the second semester.

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"As a follow-up to the National Education Policy 2020, NCERT has developed new textbooks in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. The new textbooks for Grades 1 to 8 have been developed and are available in both print and digital formats," NCERT said in an advisory. It added that the new textbooks for Class 9 are under development and will be available for use from the 2026-27 academic session. The draft syllabi for Class 9 have already been uploaded on the NCERT website for feedback.

NCERT further said that the new textbooks for Classes 10 and 11 will be introduced from the 2027-28 academic session, while the existing textbooks for these classes will continue to be used during the 2026-27 academic year.

Speaking to ANI, Sudha Acharya, Principal of ITL Public School, said the rollout of the revised books has been smooth. "Almost all the books required for the first semester are available. Only the Class 8 Social Science Part 2 and Mathematics books are awaited. These are meant for the second semester and are expected to be available by August, so there should not be any disruption in teaching," she said.

Three-Language Policy Implementation

On the implementation of the three-language policy, Acharya said that in Class 6, where students are required to study at least two Indian languages, most CBSE schools offer Hindi and English, with Sanskrit being the most commonly chosen third language. She added that in Classes 9 and 10, French and German continue to be among the most preferred foreign language options for students.

The clarification comes as CBSE recently eased the implementation of the three-language policy by allowing students already studying two foreign languages in Classes 7, 8 and 9 to continue with their existing language combinations till Class 10. The requirement of studying at least two Indian languages will apply prospectively to students entering Class 6 under the new curriculum framework. (ANI)