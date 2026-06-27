NCERT sources dismissed reports claiming the Preamble and terms like 'secular' were dropped from the Class 9 Social Science textbook. They stated the content was redistributed across grades under the revised National Curriculum Framework.

Amid a row over the omission of a standalone chapter on the Preamble and explicit references to "secular" and "socialist" in the new Class 9 Social Science textbook, sources in NCERT said reports suggesting these have been dropped are "misleading", arguing the concepts have been redistributed across grades under the revised curriculum. Some reports highlighted that while the new Class 9 Social Science textbook introduces a section on the Emergency, it no longer contains a separate chapter on the Preamble and does not explicitly explain terms such as "secular" and "socialist", which were part of the previous edition. (Picture from 7th Social Science)

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Reports 'Misleading', Content Redistributed: NCERT

Sources in NCERT told ANI that reports claiming that the Preamble has been removed from the new Class 9 Social Science textbook are misleading. The curriculum has been redesigned under the new National Curriculum Framework, so topics have been redistributed across different Grades instead of being covered in a single textbook. (Preamble in Grade 9 Ganga book)

Preamble and Constitutional Values Across Grades

According to NCERT sources, the Preamble continues to appear in the opening pages of all new NCERT textbooks in all grades, including all Social Science textbooks. Due to the redistribution of themes across grades, a detailed theme on the Preamble to the Constitution is now part of the grade 10 syllabus. (Hindi Grade 9)

NCERT sources also say that constitutional values, including secularism, justice, liberty and socialism, are already introduced in Grades 6 to 8, especially in the Grade 7 Social Science textbook and will be dealt with in more detail in Grade 10.

New 'Integrated Approach' Makes Comparison Unjustified

NCERT sources say that these new textbooks follow an integrated approach in dealing with different disciplines of social sciences, and as such, comparing them item-by-item with previous textbooks is unjustified, as the approach as well as content in the two will vary considerably. (ANI)