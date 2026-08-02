The National Cadet Corps (NCC) held Cyclothon 2026 in New Delhi to mark 79 years of Independence. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya flagged off the event, where 79 cadets undertook a symbolic 79km ride to promote fitness and patriotism.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) on Sunday organised Cyclothon 2026 here to commemorate 79 years of India's Independence. The initiative aimed to inspire the youth to embrace fitness, environmental responsibility, and sustainable living while reinforcing the core values of patriotism, discipline, unity, and national service that form the foundation of the National Cadet Corps.

Event Highlights and Symbolic Ride

According to a press release, the Cyclothon was flagged off by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, in the presence of the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, renowned boxer MC Mary Kom and renowned tennis player Leander Paes. Director General, NCC, Lieutenant General Virendra Vats led the group of 79 NCC cadets in a symbolic 79-kilometre ride to mark 79 years of India's Independence. The event commenced from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and concluded at the same venue after successfully covering the designated route through prominent landmarks of the National Capital.

A Ride for 'Clean, Green, and Fit India'

Organised under the theme "Clean India, Green India, Fit India," the Cyclothon reaffirmed NCC's commitment to national missions such as TB Mukt Bharat, Swachh Bharat, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and Har Ghar Tiranga. The event encouraged participants and the public to adopt cycling as an eco-friendly and sustainable mode of transport while promoting environmental conservation, reducing carbon emissions, and embracing healthy lifestyles.

Inspiring Youth for a Stronger India

Beyond being a sporting event, NCC Cyclothon 2026 served as a platform to create awareness about physical fitness, environmental stewardship, road safety, and responsible citizenship. The initiative inspired the youth to become ambassadors of positive social change by embracing discipline, teamwork, resilience, and community service, thereby contributing to the vision of a stronger, healthier, and greener India.