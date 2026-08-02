Vanya Chauhan, a seven-year-old student from Rohru, Shimla, has authored and published two original storybooks, 'School Trip' and 'The Royal Birthday Party', making her one of the youngest published authors in the region.

In a remarkable display of creativity and imagination, seven-year-old Vanya Chauhan, a Grade 3 student of the Foundation Years School (TFYS), Rohru, has authored and published two original storybooks, emerging as one of the youngest published student authors in the region.

The young author's books School Trip and The Royal Birthday Party reflect her vivid imagination while promoting important values such as friendship, kindness, teamwork, responsibility and compassion through simple yet engaging storytelling. Her first book, School Trip, follows an exciting school excursion where the characters learn the importance of cooperation, helping one another and being responsible. The story introduces young readers to life lessons through relatable situations and colourful characters. Her second publication, The Royal Birthday Party, is an imaginative tale built around celebration, friendship and positive values, encouraging children to appreciate kindness and togetherness.

'I want my name on many more books'

Expressing her excitement over becoming a published author at such a young age, Vanya said she feels proud every time she sees her name printed on the covers of her books. "I feel glad seeing my name on these two books. I want my name on many more books," she said, revealing her dream of writing many more stories in the years ahead. Asked about her plans, Vanya displayed maturity beyond her years. "I can't say anything about my future plans because children's aims keep changing while they grow. But reading and writing will always remain my hobby," she said.

Inspiration and Support

Speaking about the people who inspired her journey, the young author credited both her school and her grandfather for nurturing her talent. "I give the credit for this achievement to my school and my grandfather. I have been studying in this school since 2022. If I am able to confidently give this interview today, it is because of my school. My grandfather always inspires me to do my best," she said.

Fostering a Child-Centric Educational Philosophy

School Headmistress Ridhima Thakur said Vanya's accomplishment is a reflection of the school's child-centric educational philosophy, where creativity, curiosity and independent thinking are encouraged alongside academics. She said TFYS follows an experiential and inquiry-based learning model that allows students to explore ideas beyond textbooks through storytelling, project-based learning, creative expression and critical thinking.

Congratulating the young author, Thakur said Vanya's achievement demonstrates that children can produce extraordinary work when they are provided with encouragement, confidence and a nurturing environment. "Creativity flourishes when children are given the freedom to observe, imagine and express their ideas confidently rather than being confined to rote learning. Every child has a unique story to tell, and our role as educators is to help them discover their voice," she said.

An Inspiring Example

According to the school, Vanya has already begun working on her third storybook, which is expected to be published in the near future, signalling that her literary journey has only just begun. Teachers and parents have welcomed the young student's achievement, describing it as an inspiring example of how early exposure to reading, storytelling and creative writing can build confidence, imagination, communication skills and a lifelong love for learning. (ANI)