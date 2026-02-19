The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 4.776 kg of cocaine, valued at approximately Rs 23.88 crore, from a Brazilian national at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The drugs were found concealed in the passenger's checked baggage.

Cocaine Seized at Bengaluru Airport

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 4.776 kg of cocaine from a Brazilian national at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

In a post on 'X', the NCB said the contraband, valued at around Rs 23.88 crore in the illicit market, was recovered from the checked-in baggage of the passenger who travelled from Sao Paulo to Bengaluru via Doha.

"Major Drug Bust at Bengaluru International Airport. NCB seizes 4.776 kg of cocaine from the checked-in baggage of a Brazilian national. The seized contraband is valued at around Rs 23.88 crore in the illicit market. The accused travelled from São Paulo to Bengaluru via Doha. Officers recovered four modified handbags with concealed compartments containing cocaine-infused fabric," the 'X' post said.

According to the NCB, officers found four modified handbags with concealed compartments containing cocaine-infused fabric.

The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway. NCB has urged citizens to share information on narcotics through the MANAS Helpline at 1933, assuring the confidentiality of informers.

Inter-state Drug Syndicate Busted in Mysuru

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has busted an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate in Mysuru while detecting a clandestine drug manufacturing lab.

In an 'X' post shared by NCB on January 31, drugs worth Rs 10 crore were seized by the agency along with Rs 25.6 lakh in cash, an SUV and over 500 kg of various chemicals.

"NCB busts a major inter-state drug trafficking syndicate & detects a clandestine drug manufacturing lab in Mysore. Drugs worth approx. Rs 10 crore (street value), along with Rs 25.6 lakh in cash, a Toyota Fortuner & over 500 kg of various chemicals have been seized so far in the case," the 'X' post said. (ANI)