The NCB arrested major Myanmar-based drug trafficker Lalhmingsanga, a key figure in an international narcotics network. He is the main supplier behind a 48 kg crystal meth seizure, marking a significant breakthrough in cross-border drug trafficking.

(ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has achieved a significant breakthrough in its ongoing crackdown on cross-border drug trafficking along the India-Myanmar border with the arrest of a major Myanmar-based drug trafficker, Lalhmingsanga. The accused, identified as a key figure in an international narcotics network, was apprehended on Saturday by the NCB Field Office, Aizawl, following sustained surveillance and coordinated intelligence inputs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a press release, NCB, Guwahati, stated that he is a resident of Khawmawi, Myanmar, and is believed to be the main supplier behind the seizure of 48 kg of crystal methamphetamine on 6 March 2025, a consignment considered one of the largest trafficked from Myanmar. "Investigations have revealed that the accused maintained extensive financial transactions with other members of the network and played a crucial role in logistics, including the procurement of vehicles used for drug transportation. This marks the sixth major arrest in the case following a detailed investigation," said the release.

Dismantling the Syndicate

"Earlier, five other traffickers were apprehended from different locations. Among them, three accused--Joseph Lalhmangaihzuala, Munlamtuanga, and Zatinthluaii -- were arrested during the initial seizure and follow-up operations. The drug cartel operated across an international network stretching from Myanmar to Mizoram and further to Delhi. A key accused, Singmunlian (Lianpu), who was residing in Delhi with a refugee card, was arrested on 7 March 2025. Another key accused, Lalengzaua, identified as the main receiver and coordinator of the cartel in Delhi, was arrested on 8 August 2025," said the press release.

It also stated that, the investigation has exposed a well-organised syndicate engaged in the smuggling and distribution of illicit narcotics across international borders, posing a serious threat to national security and public health.

NCB's Crackdown in the North Eastern Region

Over the past few years, the NCB has significantly intensified its operations in the North Eastern Region. In 2025 itself NCB has registered 48 NDPS cases and arrested 116 drug traffickers. The NCB seized Crystal Meth 48.61 kg, Methamphetamine 503.486 kg, Heroin 34.725 kg, Morphine or Opium 140.136 kg, Ganja 17.344 kg, CBCS 2503.2 kg, Codeine-based cough syrups 5013 bottles.

Enhanced Enforcement Along India-Myanmar Border

"The total estimated value of the seized drugs in the illegal market is Rs 664.44 crore. The India-Myanmar border, characterised by porous terrain and challenging geography, has long been exploited by traffickers. However, the NCB has strengthened enforcement through advanced surveillance techniques, enhanced intelligence-sharing, and multi-agency coordination. To further bolster cooperation, eight State-Level Joint Coordination Committee Meetings have been conducted in the NER, involving State Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), intelligence agencies, and other enforcement bodies," said the NCB. (ANI)