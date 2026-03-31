Koya Community Youth Wing President Ganesh Madavi said Naxalism is on the verge of eradication in Sukma after four decades. This has made the area safe, allowing people to move freely and paving the way for development, especially in education.

Koya Community Youth Wing District President, Ganesh Madavi, on Monday said that people can move freely in the region as Naxalism seems to be on the verge of eradication, making the area safe and secure.

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Speaking to ANI, Madavi highlighted that Naxalism stayed in the region for nearly four decades, restricting the development there. "Naxalism appears to be on the verge of complete eradication. Compared to the past, the current situation presents a far more positive picture. People can now move about freely... Naxalism persisted in this region for nearly four decades as an active force. No development could take place here. But now, as the roots of Naxalism are being uprooted, the situation--particularly in the realm of education--is improving; children, even in the remote interior areas, are now able to pursue their studies with dedication," he said.

The Origins of Naxalism

Madavi said that the origin of Naxalism was quite simple. Naxalites had declared to stand for the voiceless people in the past, who were being harassed by corrupt forest guards with extortion practices. "The main reason for its proliferation was the inherently simple and trusting nature of our people... Earlier, people were harassed by forest guards--they had to face 'protection fees' (extortion) and other forms of forced levies--and were even barred from entering the forests. Witnessing all this, the Naxalites declared, 'We will stand by you. We will protect your Jal, Jangal, aur Zameen, that is, water, forests, and land," he said.

Lingering Damage and 'Naxal-Mukt Bharat' Goal

He said even though Naxalism is almost eradicated under the Naxal-Mukt Bharat goal, some of its fragments remain. "The damage that Naxalism has inflicted upon this region can never be compensated for. No one can truly compensate for such a loss," he added.

The "Naxal Mukt Bharat" (Naxal-free India) mission is a strategic goal set by the Union Home Ministry under the Modi government to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 31, 2026. (ANI)