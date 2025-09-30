Home Minister Amit Shah outlines India’s plan for a Naxal-free Bharat by March 2026. Focusing on ideology, surrender, and development, the government’s strategy blends operations with rehabilitation to finally end decades of Left-Wing Extremism.

The government’s fight against Naxalism is not merely a battle of bullets and operations—it is a battle of ideas. Union Home Minister Amit Shah made this clear on Sunday while addressing the valedictory session of Bharat Manthan 2025 at a session titled “NAXAL MUKT BHARAT: Ending Red Terror Under Modi's Leadership” in New Delhi.

Highlighting the government’s vision for a Naxal-free India by March 31, 2026, Shah laid out both the achievements and the ongoing strategies in the battle against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), emphasizing that eradicating Naxalism requires addressing the ideology behind the movement, not just neutralizing its armed members.

Ceasefire Offer Rejected: Surrender, Not Negotiation

In a direct message to Naxals, Shah rejected their recent ceasefire proposal. He clarified the government’s stance:

"Recently, to spread confusion, a letter was written stating that what has happened so far has been a mistake, that a ceasefire should be declared, and that we (Naxals) want to surrender. I want to say there will be no ceasefire. If you want to surrender, there is no need for a ceasefire. Lay down your arms, not a single bullet will be fired."

He added that those willing to surrender will be met with a “red carpet welcome” and offered a “lucrative” rehabilitation policy, reinforcing the government’s dual approach of enforcement and reintegration.

"Two hundred ninety were killed because they were armed. We arrested 1,090. Where arrests were possible, we arrested them. 881 surrendered. This shows the government's approach," Shah said, highlighting that efforts were always made to ensure non-lethal solutions where possible.

Ideology at the Core: Understanding Naxalism

Shah underscored that the battle against Naxalism cannot be won through armed operations alone. He stressed the importance of understanding and dismantling the ideological underpinnings that have fueled Naxalism for decades:

"Many people believe that the Naxalite problem will end with the end of armed activities. But this is not the case. Why did the Naxal problem arise, grow, and develop in this country? Who provided its ideological support? Until Indian society understands this theory, this idea of Naxalism, and the people in society who provided ideological support, legal support, and financial support, the fight against Naxalism will not end."

He emphasized that Naxalism thrived because of covert support networks within society, rather than a lack of development alone:

"Prime Minister Modi has launched numerous schemes for 60 crore poor people, but in Naxal-affected areas, who prevents these schemes from reaching the people? If schools have not reached Sukma or Bijapur, who is responsible? Why have roads not been built in Left-Wing dominated areas? Because the Naxalites killed the contractors."

The Long Shadow of the Red Corridor

The Red Corridor, stretching from Pashupatinath to Tirupati, once cast a long shadow over a significant portion of the country. At its peak, 17 percent of India’s territory and 10 percent of its population lived under the grip of Naxal violence.

"There was a time when the slogan of the Red Corridor caused concern, but today, people laugh when it is mentioned," Shah said, highlighting how the government’s sustained strategy has begun to turn the tide.

He recalled the long history of Left-Wing Extremism in India, tracing its roots to the 1970s and the rise of groups like the People’s War Group, which eventually merged to form the CPI (Maoist) in 2004. Over decades, these groups expanded into several states, creating a security and development vacuum that affected millions of lives.

Operation Black Forest and Targeted Counterinsurgency

A key pillar of the government’s approach has been precision operations alongside capacity building of security forces. Shah cited Operation Black Forest, which targeted a significant Naxal camp in the Karregutaa Hills on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, destroying two years’ worth of rations, weapons stockpiles, and even Naxal factories for IEDs.

"On May 23, 2025, this camp was destroyed in Operation Black Forest, and 27 hardcore Naxalites were killed," Shah said. Additional operations in Bijapur resulted in 24 more Naxal casualties, signaling a strategic blow to the movement’s backbone in Chhattisgarh.

He emphasized that the government has combined operational precision with rehabilitation, giving militants the option to surrender:

"We also give them a chance. We have also introduced a good surrender policy. But when you take up arms and set out to kill innocent citizens of India, the security forces have no other option. Bullets must be answered with bullets..."

Humanizing the Fight: Development and Rehabilitation

The government has paired counterinsurgency with development initiatives to address the long-term causes of unrest. Shah highlighted that between 2014 and 2024:

12,000 km of roads were built in LWE-affected areas.

5,000 mobile towers were installed at a cost of ₹6,300 crore.

1,060 bank branches opened, 937 ATMs installed, and 37,850 banking correspondents appointed.

850 schools and 186 health centers established.

The Home Minister also highlighted schemes to bring tribal communities into the mainstream, such as Ayushman Bharat, voter card registration, and ration shops.

"Neither the supporters of the Naxalites want the development of the tribals, nor do they genuinely care for them. Instead, they are only concerned with keeping alive their ideology, which has been rejected across the world," Shah said, reiterating the government’s ideological focus.

A Unified Strategy Across Hotspots

Shah also pointed to the government’s success in other internal security challenges, including Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast. The abrogation of Article 370 brought dramatic improvements in governance and security, with 65 percent reduction in security personnel deaths and 77 percent reduction in civilian casualties, alongside historic 99.8 percent voter turnout in Panchayat elections.

In the Northeast, 12 peace agreements were signed, 10,500 militants surrendered, and casualties dropped sharply, showing the effectiveness of a coordinated security and development approach.

"The Modi government has reduced not only the physical distance but also the emotional distance between Delhi and the Northeast. Today, the Northeast is moving forward on the path of peace and development," Shah said.

Marching Towards a Naxal-Free India

For the Indian government, Naxal Mukt Bharat is more than a slogan—it is a measurable goal with a defined timeline. Shah stressed that by March 31, 2026, India aims to eliminate armed Naxalism entirely.

"We can make Naxalites surrender or our security forces can neutralize them, but on the ideological front, we have to make a lot of efforts," Shah said. The dual approach of force and reintegration, combined with targeted development in affected regions, forms the cornerstone of the government’s strategy.

In Shah’s words, India’s fight against Naxalism is not just about eliminating armed rebellion—it is about reclaiming the future of millions of citizens who have suffered under decades of unrest, and ensuring that development, peace, and the rule of law reach every corner of the country.

Naxal Mukt Bharat, in essence, remains the government’s key internal security focus, blending ideology, operational efficiency, and development to finally end a decades-long challenge.