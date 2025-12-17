Navy Chief Adm Dinesh K Tripathi stressed the focus on aviation capabilities, highlighting the 26 Rafale M deal. He spoke on the push for 'Aatmanirbharta' while commissioning the second MH-60R squadron, INAS 335, in Goa.

Boosting Aviation Capabilities with Rafale M

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Wednesday emphasised on the Indian Navy's focus to enhance integral ship-borne aviation capabilities, mentioning the deal with France to procure 26 Rafale M carrier-borne aircraft in this effort.

In an address at the commissioning of the second squadron of MH-60R helicopters, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said, "The Navy has maintained an unwavering focus on enhancing the integral ship-borne aviation capabilities, both fixed-wing and rotary-wing. It is in this context that the signing of the contract for 26 Rafale M carrier-borne aircraft assumes particular significance, strengthening our long-range maritime strike and land attack capabilities."

India and France had signed an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) for the procurement of 26 Dassault Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Navy back in April this year. The contract comprises 22 single-seat Rafale M aircraft and four twin-seat Rafale D aircraft. The comprehensive agreement also includes training, simulators, associated equipment, weapons, and a five-year Performance-Based Logistics (PBL) support package, according to the Embassy of France in India. It further provides for additional equipment for the Indian Air Force's existing fleet of Rafale aircraft.

Push for 'Aatmanirbharta' and Indigenous Development

In addition to this, the Indian Navy Chief spoke with ANI on the Indian Armed Forces push for 'self-reliance', underlining the design and development of multi-role helicopters with Defence PSUs "We are actively pursuing that vision of Aatmanirbharta in the Navy by 2047... To meet our immediate requirement, we have these 24 helicopters. But parallel processes are also underway, especially in the design and development of multi-role helicopters; there is a case for utility helicopter maritime, and both are being pursued with our industry, especially with HAL and other DPSUs... Some timelines have been indicated to us, which we are studying to determine whether those timelines are acceptable or whether we require additional off-the-shelf helicopters to meet the operational requirements of our Navy," he said.

Second MH-60R 'Osprey' Squadron Commissioned

The Indian Navy commissioned its second MH-60R helicopter squadron, INAS 335 (Ospreys) today, at NS Hansa, Goa, in the presence of Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff. The MH-60R is an all-weather, day and night capable helicopter designed for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW), Search and rescue (SAR), Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) and Vertical Replenishment (VERTREP). These helicopters will significantly augment the Indian Navy's integral aviation capabilities on the Western Seaboard. (ANI)