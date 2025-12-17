The Indian Navy is boosting its surveillance with new indigenous aircraft, including 15 MQ-9 drones and 15 C-295s. Navy Chief Dinesh Tripathi also noted the induction of six more P-8I aircraft is being considered to fill capability gaps.

Boosting Surveillance Capabilities

The Indian Navy is set to enhance its surveillance capabilities with the induction of indigenous aircraft, said Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Admiral Tripathi said that the Navy is acquiring 31 MQ-9 drones, with 15 for the Navy and eight each for the Army and Air Force. He added that the Navy is also teaming up with the Coast Guard to procure the C-295 base aircraft. Furthermore, Admiral Tripathi said the Navy is considering acquiring six additional P-8I aircraft to meet its total requirement of 27.

"We have a case of 31 MQ-9s, 15 for the Navy and eight each for the Army and Air Force... We are looking forward to their induction in three or four years. Parallely, we are looking at another indigenous case wherein we have teamed up with the Coast Guard for the base aircraft C-295. We want to induct 15 medium-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, and the Coast Guard wants to induct nine triple MA aircraft. In addition, we are considering inducting six more P-8Is, as the total requirement is 27. We have gaps in that sense... That case is also progressing," the Navy chief told ANI when asked about indigenous sources for surveillance aircraft.

MH-60R 'Osprey' Squadron Commissioned

Earlier today, the Indian Navy commissioned its second MH-60R helicopter squadron, INAS 335 (Ospreys), at INS Hansa, Goa, in the presence of Adm Dinesh K Tripathi. Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said that the squadron will add great value to combat readiness and enhance the Navy's anti-submarine warfare capability.

"Today is an important day for us and for the Navy that we have commissioned INAS 335 'Osprey', the first operational squadron. One squadron we have commissioned in March 2024, in Cochin, which was the training squadron. This new squadron will add great value to the combat readiness of our surface platforms at sea because it will enhance anti-submarine warfare capability, anti-surface warfare capability, maritime domain awareness capability, and will also be a deterrent to any platforms, especially the surface and subsurface platforms of our adversary," the Navy Chief told ANI.

Details on the MH-60R Platform

He also lauded the MH-60R helicopters and expressed enthusiasm about the recent deal with the US to procure 24 additional helicopters. "MH-60R is a very potent platform, well-proven. We are very happy that we signed the contract for the induction of 24 MH-60R," he said.

The MH-60R is an all-weather, day and night capable helicopter designed for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW), Search and rescue (SAR), Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) and Vertical Replenishment (VERTREP). These helicopters will significantly augment the Indian Navy's integral aviation capabilities on the Western Seaboard. (ANI)