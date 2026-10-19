Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Navami by performing 'Kanya Pujan'. Choudhary prayed for Bihar's prosperity, while Adityanath sought blessings for peace and a safe Vijayadashami.

Bihar CM Offers Prayers on Navami

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary visited various Durga Puja pandals in Munger and offered prayers. He also performed ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Lok Sevak Awas in Patna on the occasion of Navami, the ninth day of Navratri.

Speaking in Patna, Choudhary said, “I am seeking this blessing from the Maa that the dream of prosperity for Bihar and a developed India may be fulfilled. I pray to the Maa that Bihar may progress even further.”

UP CM Performs Kanya Pujan in Gorakhpur

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'Kanya Pujan' on the occasion of Maha Navami, washing the feet of young girls and offering prayers.

The Chief Minister performed the traditional ritual at Gorakhnath Temple, where he worshipped the young girls as embodiments of shakti and sought blessings for peace and prosperity. During the ceremony, the UP CM offered clothes, prasad, and dakshina to the girls after performing the pujan.

'Safety Must Not Be Overlooked': UP CM

Speaking on the occasion, the UP CM appealed to the people to celebrate Vijayadashami safely. “My appeal to everyone in the state is that the event should be celebrated with enthusiasm, but safety must not be overlooked in the festive atmosphere. We must keep this in mind. The festival of Vijayadashami also conveys the message of freeing ourselves from all evils and vices,” CM said.

He stated that devotees following the Sanatan tradition mark the auspicious occasion by performing Kanya Pujan.

About Navratri and Durga Puja

The nine-day festival of Navratri, dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of the divine feminine (Navadurga), is being celebrated across the country with immense religious fervour and devotion.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the Goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. Durga Puja culminates on Vijayadashami (Dussehra), which falls on the tenth day of the festival and celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.