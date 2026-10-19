Four people were killed and multiple others, including three CRPF personnel, were injured in a series of violent incidents across Manipur. The events included a communal clash in Thoubal, an IED blast in Imphal West, and an ambush on villagers.

A wave of violence across Manipur has claimed four lives and left multiple people, including three central security personnel, injured following communal clashes, an IED blast, and an armed ambush on villagers, state police said.

Communal Clash in Thoubal

Addressing a press conference on the state's law enforcement and security situation, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo detailed a sequence of violent incidents beginning with a late-night clash in Thoubal district. Outlining how a public event turned volatile, Lhatoo said, "This is regarding a series of unfortunate incidents which have occurred on the 18th of October and today also. In the first incident last night at around 11:20 pm, tension erupted between two communities following a stone-pelting incident by unidentified persons during a musical night at Khangabok Pali Bazar under Thoubal police station.”

The confrontation swiftly drew in rival groups from Khangabok and Sangakpham, resulting in gunfire and casualties. “The incidents subsequently escalated, and communities of Khangabok and Sangakpham got involved. At around 12:40 am, one individual succumbed to his injuries; these were bullet injuries, at Raj Medicity, while several others were injured,” ADGP said.

Detailing the swift deployment of central and state forces to contain the clash, Lhatoo added, “Additional forces were immediately rushed into the area, including RAF, CRPF, and Assam Rifles, and Police and security forces brought the situation under control at around approximately 1:50 am today, October 19. Efforts are on to identify the accused. Witnesses are being located and questioned, and operations are ongoing to also seize the illegal arms in the area.”

IED Blast Injures CRPF Personnel

Shortly after the clashes in Thoubal, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated in Imphal West, injuring three personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near the Singjamai police station. He said, “In a second incident around 11:41 pm, an IED exploded at Kakwa Lamdaibung Lampak, near Singjamai PS and three CRPF personnel were seriously injured and hospitalised at Raj Medicity.”

Elaborating on the ongoing manhunt following the blast, Lhatoo stated, “We are pursuing some leads regarding the incident and are confident that we will be able to take action as per law on the culprits.”

Armed Ambush on Villagers

The security crisis deepened on Monday morning when a group of 14 Meitei villagers was ambushed in the hill ranges of Imphal East. “Today at around 9:40 am, unidentified armed militants opened fire on a group of 14 Meitei villagers who were engaged in cutting and transporting firewood ahead of Khongbal, Tangkhul area; the exact spot is Sunulok Hill under Sagolmang police station,” ADGP Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo said.

ADGP further confirmed that the gunfire resulted in three more fatalities on the spot and multiple injuries. He said, “In the incident, three individuals succumbed to bullet injuries. Three other individuals have also sustained injuries. The injured have been safely evacuated and are undergoing further medical treatment. Various inputs regarding the persons involved have already been received.”

Security Forces on High Alert

To restore order and suppress further violence, Lhatoo emphasised that multi-agency security grids have been heavily reinforced across vulnerable districts using aerial surveillance, specialised tracking units, and joint patrols. He said, “The matter is under thorough investigation, and after due process, we will ensure all necessary action will be taken to punish the perpetrators of such heinous crimes. Police and security forces are taking the matter with utmost concern. Necessary security measures have been put in place, and the situation is being very closely monitored.”

Outlining the expansive operational deployment, Lhatoo said, “Even as we speak, operations are on in the area with joint teams of Police, CoBRAs, CRPF, Assam Rifles, and BSF, and more Int-based operations are in the offing on priority. Sniffer dogs and drones are being used, and helicopter surveillance has also commenced. District contingency plans are in full place with full alertness and preparedness. Joint nakas are in place, and mobile checkposts have been deployed in full force. Manipur Police, in close coordination with the CRPF, BSF, Army, Assam Rifles and other sister security agencies, is working continuously to maintain law and order and prevent further escalation. Senior police officials remain in close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure that operations continue in a sustained and focused manner, aimed at restoring normalcy, maintaining public order, and safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens.”

With a strict warning against lawbreakers and an appeal for public restraint, he said, “Intensified action will be taken against all inimical elements involved in these incidents without fear or favour. All necessary legal and operational measures will be pursued in the strictest manner to identify those responsible and to bring them to justice. We appeal to the public to remain calm, exercise restraint, and not take the law into their own hands.”

Emphasising the need for public cooperation to prevent further unrest, he added, “People are also requested not to believe or circulate unverified information, rumours, or provocative content on social media, as these may aggravate the situation. We urge all sections of society to cooperate with the Police and security forces in maintaining peace and preventing further escalation.”

Reaffirming law enforcement's resolve to stabilise the region and maintain institutional transparency, Lhatoo urged the public to report any suspicious activity or information to the nearest police station “Manipur police reiterates its commitment to fostering a peaceful and secure Manipur. The public is urged to promptly report any suspicious activity or information to the nearest police station or the central control room. Further updates will be shared as and when verified information becomes available," ADGP Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo said.

Chief Minister Reviews Situation

Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam chaired a security meeting at the Cabinet Hall of his Secretariat in Babupara, along with Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, to review the security situation. Condemning the killing of civilians in Imphal East, the Chief Minister wrote in a post on X, “Chaired a security meeting at the Cabinet Hall of my Secretariat, Babupara, today along with Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Govindas Konthoujam. I strongly condemned the killing of innocent civilians by armed miscreants at Nongshum, Imphal East, today.”

He said the meeting reviewed the overall security situation and discussed the incidents reported in Thoubal and Imphal East. He also directed officials to strengthen security in vulnerable areas. "The meeting reviewed the overall security situation of the state and discussed yesterday’s unfortunate incident in Thoubal district and today’s tragic incident in Imphal East. I have directed the officials to strengthen security measures in vulnerable areas of the state,” he wrote. (ANI)