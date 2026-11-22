Udhayanidhi Stalin has accused Tamil Nadu CM Vijay of mishandling the Cauvery delta water supply, resulting in crop destruction. He demanded urgent drought relief, alleging the government ignored warnings and failed to manage the Mettur dam.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams CM Vijay Over Cauvery Delta Crop Failure

Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Vijay and the TVK government over the low water level in the Cauvery delta affecting crops in the region. Calling Vijay a “Dummy CM”, Udhayanidhi Stalin demanded drought relief for farmers. He alleged that the Mettur Dam was not opened on time, which led to crop damage in the Delta.

In an X post, Stalin alleged, “Crops are dying in the Delta due to Dummy CM's publicity craze. Farmers should immediately announce drought relief to alleviate their suffering! Kuruvai failed because these Soplanki rulers did not open the Mettur dam on June 12. Farmers who wanted water to be released on time for samba cultivation - without listening to the opposition parties, including DMK- this Dummy CM, with Reels' craze, released water in advance on September 1. Therefore, now crops are dying in the Delta without water.”

He accused the TVK government of ignoring the warnings and suggestions from the opposition parties and demanded immediate relief for farmers. He said, “We warned this Circus government twice last month, and before that, this situation could happen - precautionary measures are needed. But, due to the ego-chopping of these clown rulers who do not accept or listen to the suggestions of the opposition parties, the farmers are in distress today.”

“Just as it has already deceived farmers by promising a full crop loan waiver, this government should not deceive them again and should immediately conduct a transparent field survey regarding crop damage. Drought relief should be provided without delay to wipe away the tears of farmers, without trying to appease their concerns,” the X post read. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has also demanded that Cauvery delta districts be declared drought-affected and farmers receive Rs 40,000 per acre as compensation. Earlier, devotees and residents of Mayiladuthurai flagged the absence of water in the river for a holy dip in the Cauvery during the Aippasi festival.