Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao praised PM Modi's economic policies, citing significant reductions in unemployment and poverty. He also criticized opposition leaders for allegedly spreading false narratives about India's economy.

Telangana BJP Chief Lauds Modi Government for Strong Economic Growth

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday lauded the economic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for strengthening the country’s economy. Speaking to ANI, Rao said, “The unemployment rate has now come down to 3% from 6% of what was it under the UPA regime.” He also claimed that over 50 crore people had moved above the poverty line since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, saying the Prime Minister had promised to improve people’s living standards.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s advice during a rally in Hyderabad last year against purchasing gold, Rao said people were now acknowledging the relevance of the suggestion amid the ongoing global crisis. Rao accused opposition leaders, particularly the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), of creating a false narrative about India’s economy and making statements against the country. “The economic policies of Narendra Modi’s government are making India economically strong. But unfortunately, the opposition leaders, mainly the Leader of the Opposition, are blaming and creating a false narrative regarding the country’s economy,” he said. Taking aim at the Leader of the Opposition, Rao said, “It is very unfortunate that the LoP goes around the world and makes false statements about our country.”

Earlier on Saturday, Rao criticised the Congress over the Meta protest, alleging that the party was glorifying unruly behaviour. “Shameless? Nah. They’re FLEXING it because they know they’ll be rewarded,” Rao said in his post on X. Rao referred to the 1978 incident in which two men claiming to be Youth Congress workers allegedly hijacked a plane demanding the release of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He claimed that those involved were rewarded with Lok Sabha tickets.