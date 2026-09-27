Karnataka LOP R Ashok accused Rahul Gandhi of undignified conduct and attacking constitutional institutions. He alleged Congress questions the EC, courts, armed forces, and EVMs, and said Rahul doesn't even trust his own father who introduced EVMs.

Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LOP) R Ashok launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, saying he was not behaving like a Leader of the Opposition and that his conduct was undignified, while alleging that the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar were attacking constitutional institutions in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Ashok said the Election Commission had already clarified its position on the ongoing controversy. "The Chief Election Commissioner at the press meet has clarified it. There is no problem with us. He said that we have taken the decision together; whatever decision we have taken, " he said.

Ashok Questions Congress's 'Selective Trust'

Referring to protests held by the Karnataka Congress a day earlier, Ashok questioned the party's selective trust in institutions. "Yesterday also, Karnataka Congress protested here too. Here, Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah all of them protested yesterday. I would like to ask them: the Election Commission is not right? Are the courts right? Why were you against the formation of SIT regarding KPSC? " he said.

Ashok alleged that the Congress had targeted virtually every constitutional institution and national symbol in the country over the years. "You have not left out any institution in the country? Which one haven't you left out, Article 370, Triple Talaq, which gave respect to Muslim women and made sure those women get respect. You even said the Ram temple should not be built; you said you won't go to Lord Ram's temple. We won't say Vande Mataram, that is to pay respect to Mother India, paying respect to Durga," he said.

Ashok alleged that Rahul Gandhi's actions, whether deliberate or not, amounted to undermining the Constitution. "Today, for political gain, all the institutions of the country, in a way that spoils the belief, the work of souring the constitution of this country, Rahul Gandhi is doing, whether he is doing it with knowledge or without knowledge. The people of the country will decide that already," he said.

'You Don't Even Trust Your Own Dad': Ashok on EVM Row

He further pointed to the Supreme Court's stance on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and EVMs. "On 26 May 27, the Supreme Court of India upheld the SIR and also its legality. Before, they made a fuss about the EVM (electronic voting machine) and lost after that. That went to the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court upheld it," he said, adding that Rahul Gandhi had previously called EVMs a "black box" despite the machines being introduced during his own father Rajiv Gandhi's tenure.

"I'll ask Rahul Gandhi who brought the EVMs- the one who brought the EVMs is your dad, Rajiv Gandhi. Your dad brought it and called it a black box, so what is your dad now? That means you don't even trust your own dad. Don't you even trust the Election Commission? Don't trust the CBI either. Don't trust the courts either. Who do you trust?" he said.

'You Are Insulting Our Soldiers': Ashok on Surgical Strike Remarks

Referring to the Balakot air strike and Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's return, Ashok accused Rahul Gandhi of having questioned the surgical strike and insulted the armed forces. "The surgical strike happened. Our soldiers risked their lives, and Modi went, and one of our pilots got stuck in Pakistan. He taught them a good lesson and brought that one pilot back with honour. What did you say about that surgical strike, Abhinandan? You called it bogus. That means you are insulting our pilots; you are insulting the soldiers of our country," he said.

'What Have You Spared?': Ashok Lists Institutions Attacked by Congress

Ashok said the Congress had failed to respect virtually every institution, including the judiciary, the CBI, the ED, the Election Commission and the EVM. "You haven't spared the soldiers of our country. You haven't spared the judiciary, you haven't spared the CBI, you haven't spared the ED, you haven't spared the Election Commission, you haven't spared the EVM. What have you spared? You haven't spared your father," he said.

Ashok said the Congress's attempts to discredit constitutional institutions for political gain would not be accepted by the public in the long run. (ANI)