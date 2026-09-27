Uttarakhand’s PMGSY-4 expansion will connect 309 remote villages in its first phase, with 184 roads covering 1,228.20 km. Here’s how the road push could improve access to education, healthcare and markets.

There have been increasing numbers of road connections in the difficult terrains of Uttarakhand. The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has contributed towards the improvement of the connection of the remote regions of Uttarakhand and further promoted the sectors of education, healthcare, agriculture, and tourism.

It has entered the fourth phase in Uttarakhand, with the planning of another expansion in remote regions.

PMGSY Has Connected 1,860 Uttarakhand Villages

Through the first three phases, the state has completed 2,826 roads covering 21,915 km with an investment amount of ₹11,595 crore. These projects have ensured the connectivity of 1,860 villages in the state.

Road connectivity in mountains is not only about connecting one place with another but can be very useful for students going to school/college/university and for people going to the hospitals. Road connectivity also ensures easy transportation of produce to mandis and markets by farmers.

In addition, there are other benefits of road connectivity.

PMGSY by Pushkar Singh Dhami Focused on Hardly Reached Places

The Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has concentrated on linking hardly reached villages with the network of roads. The state government is trying to cover more eligible villages under the PMGSY scheme, while stressing upon the geographic challenges of Uttarakhand before the Centre.

This is in connection with the road development projects undertaken under the PMGSY roads.

First Phase of PMGSY-4 Will Cover 309 Villages

There are 184 roads in the first phase of PMGSY-4 spread over 1,228.20 km at an estimated cost of ₹1,707 crore. These roads will connect 309 villages.

All 13 districts have been taken into account for the fourth phase of the project. The total number of 1,479 roads will be constructed under PMGSY-4, which are going to spread over a distance of about 9,344 km.

Highest Number Of Villages Under Village Connectivity In First Cycle Is In Pauri Garhwal

Among all the districts, the one having the highest number of villages under village connectivity in the first cycle is Pauri Garhwal, which will see road connectivity to 68 villages. Almora and Tehri have 47 villages each, and Bageshwar has 35 villages.

In addition to the above, there are 25 villages in Pithoragarh, 24 each in Nainital and Uttarkashi, 17 villages in Chamoli, 10 each in Dehradun and Rudraprayag, and two villages in Haridwar.