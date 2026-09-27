A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an exorcist who promised to cure her prolonged illness through exorcism in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, police said on Friday.

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an exorcist who promised to cure her prolonged illness through exorcism in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, police said on Friday. According to police, the girl had been unwell for a long time, prompting her mother to take her to her maternal grandparents’ home in the village. Neighbours then told the woman about Parshuram Yadav, an exorcist who allegedly claimed to treat illnesses through rituals.

Trusting their claims, the mother took her daughter to Yadav’s house for treatment. Police said Yadav allegedly took the minor to an isolated spot away from her mother and raped her.

The girl reportedly raised an alarm, prompting her mother to rush towards the spot. Yadav allegedly fled after noticing her approaching. The girl later told her mother what had happened.

The mother and daughter subsequently approached the police and lodged a complaint on Thursday night. Police registered a case against Yadav under rape and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with other relevant sections of law.

The girl was sent for a medical examination, police said.

CO Krishnakant Tripathi said two police teams were conducting raids at suspected hideouts to arrest Yadav, who has remained absconding since the alleged incident.