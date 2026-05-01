On Labour Day, BJD leader Naveen Patnaik demanded a minimum wage hike to Rs 800. He accused the BJP govt of failing to implement welfare schemes, depriving frontline workers of rightful benefits, and highlighted BJD's commitment to labour rights.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on Friday participated in the International Labour Day celebrations and addressed members of the Biju Sramika Samukhya in Bhubaneswar. Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik called for a significant hike in the minimum wage to Rs 800, while accusing the BJP government of failing to implement welfare schemes.

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Highlighting the legacy of Biju Patnaik's commitment to labour rights, Patnaik claimed that essential frontline workers, including Mission Shakti members, Bank Mitras, and ASHA workers, are being deprived of their rightful benefits under the current administration.

Patnaik Criticises BJP Govt, Demands Wage Hike

He said, "Biju Babu worked for the welfare of labourers. We increased the wages of women workers. Sadly, under the BJP government, several public welfare schemes are not being implemented effectively. Mission Shakti members, Bank Mitras, and ASHA workers have not received their rightful benefits."

"Workers should receive a minimum wage of Rs 800. Skill development will help strengthen the workforce. The BJD has always worked for the welfare of labourers," Patnaik added.

'Workers are the Backbone of Development'

Patanik also extended greetings on International Labour Day, asserting that workers are the backbone of the nation's and the state's development. Talking to X, he wrote, "Workers are the backbone of the nation's and state's development. I express my respect for the unparalleled dedication and sincerity of workers behind every construction. The Biju Janata Dal government has written a new chapter in the all-round improvement and welfare of workers. We are always committed to fulfilling the interests of workers in the stream of development. #LabourDay"

Significance of Labour Day

Labour Day is observed annually on May 1 across the world to honour the contributions of workers and advocate for their rights. The day commemorates the struggles and achievements of the labour movement and serves as a reminder of the need to ensure fair wages, safe working conditions and dignity for workers.

The observance of Labour Day continues to highlight the importance of protecting workers' rights amid evolving economic and social challenges. (ANI)

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