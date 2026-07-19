BJD chief Naveen Patnaik urged the govt to start a dialogue with students protesting paper leaks. He said trust in the education system is broken and the issue must be raised in Parliament, stating his party stands firmly with the youth of the country.

Biju Janata Dal chief and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has called upon the government to initiate meaningful dialogue with the students who have been peacefully protesting for days over issues in the education system, including paper leaks, and said his party "stands firmly with the youth and students of the country".

In a post on X, the BJD leader said that trust in the country's education system "has broken". He said the "grave issue" affecting millions of students across the country must be taken up in the monsoon session of Parliament beginning tomorrow. He also said that "paper leaks, flawed assessments, and systemic failures" should never be repeated and sincere dialogue with the peaceful protestors will help restore faith in country's democracy and education system.

'Trust in the System Stands Broken'

The BJD chief said that every developed nation is built upon a strong education system and a credible examination process and India has seen strong progress over the years because of its education system. He said education remains the only path to a brighter future for millions of children in the country.

"Every developed nation is built upon a strong education system and a transparent, credible examination process. India too has made remarkable progress because of the strength of its education system. It has nurtured generations of brilliant doctors, scientists, engineers, teachers, and innovators who have shaped modern India," he said.

"Today, however, trust in this system stands broken. The damage goes far beyond a failed exam. It shatters faith in the very foundation of education system. It tells deserving students that hard work no longer matters, and robs them of their only ladder out of poverty. A nation that compromises the integrity of its examination system, compromises its own future," he added.

Call for Parliamentary Debate and Accountability

He said the flaws in the education system should be given the highest priority in the monsoon session. "This grave issue, affecting millions of students across the country, must be taken up in Parliament as the highest priority. It deserves a thorough debate in the temple of our democracy, leading to concrete reforms that ensure paper leaks, flawed assessments, and systemic failures are never repeated. Accountability must also be fixed for this lapse of trust," he said.

'Dialogue, Not Silence': A Plea for Student Engagement

Patnaik, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, said students must be given a platform to express their views and a vibrant democracy will become strong through dialogue, not silence. "Politics aside, I urge the government to initiate a meaningful dialogue with the students who have been peacefully protesting for days. They must be given a platform to express their views. A vibrant democracy advances through dialogue, not silence--and this dialogue is most vital when it involves the youth of the nation. The children and young people of India are looking to us for leadership. We cannot fail them," he said.

"Sincere, open-minded dialogue with the peaceful youth protestors will help restore faith in our democracy, in our education system, and in the leadership entrusted with shaping their future. BJD stands firmly with the youth and students of the country.

Wider Opposition Joins Protest Chorus

Congress and several other opposition parties have been demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG "paper leak". There has been a protest by students at Jantar Mantar over their demands.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on hunger strike, has been moved to a hospital. Congress has also been campaigning against the paper leak and has launched the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' campaign. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who addressed the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event in Dehradun on Friday, alleged that there had been 152 paper leaks over the last decade. He questioned the government's failure to punish those responsible and proposed technological safeguards to protect examinations. (ANI)