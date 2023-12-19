Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nava Kerala Sadas receives false complaint on Youth Congress leader's name who was under preventive detention

    A complaint was issued in the name of Youth Congress Block Secretary of Changanassery, Tony Kuttamperur, who was taken into custody by the police during Nava Kerala Sadas.  

    Nava Kerala Sadas receives false complaint on Youth Congress leader's name who was under preventive detention rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

    Kottayam: A complaint was issued in the name of a youth congress leader who was in preventive detention during Nava Kerala Sadas at Changanassery. The Youth Congress Block Secretary of Changanassery, Tony Kuttamperur, was taken into custody by the police on December 13, when the Nava Kerala Sadas was held. According to officials, someone may have misused the Youth Congress leader's phone number to mock him.

    Tony claimed that he and his friends were released from the police station only after the Chief Minister and ministers arrived in Kottayam that evening following the completion of the Nava Kerala Sadas in Changanassery. However, yesterday, Tony received an SMS stating that his complaint from the Nava Kerala Sadas had been forwarded to the Kottayam ADM. Tony is puzzled by this message as he never filed a complaint there and hasn't even been to the Nava Kerala Sadas venue. 

    Tony called the nodal officer who handles complaints of Nava Kerala Sadas in Changanassery to rush the matter. The explanation was that someone had made a false complaint using Tony's number to make fun of him. Officials also shared with Asianet News that the identity documents of the complainants in Navakerala Sadas were not checked at the venue and therefore it is possible that someone has misused other people's phone numbers and filed non-existent complaints. Officials also informed that what happened in Tony's case will be investigated in detail.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala reports fresh 115 cases of COVID on Monday December 18; over 1000 under treatment anr

    Kerala reports fresh 115 cases of COVID; over 1000 under treatment

    Seat sharing to be top agenda at INDI Alliance meeting in New Delhi

    Seat sharing to be top agenda at INDI Alliance meeting in New Delhi

    Tamil Nadu rains Heavy rainfall leaves 3 dead alert in 4 districts issued relief ops underway gcw

    Tamil Nadu rains: Heavy rainfall leaves 3 dead, alert in 4 districts issued; relief ops underway

    Kerala news live 19 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: HC to consider plea against govt order asking Collectors to obtain fund for govt's program

    Lt Gen RC Tiwari appointed as next Eastern Army Commander

    Lt Gen RC Tiwari appointed as next Eastern Army Commander

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu floods: Kollywood celebs Mari Selvaraj, Santhosh Narayanan share emotional posts, request aid RBA

    Tamil Nadu floods: Kollywood celebs Mari Selvaraj, Santhosh Narayanan share emotional posts, request aid

    Kerala reports fresh 115 cases of COVID on Monday December 18; over 1000 under treatment anr

    Kerala reports fresh 115 cases of COVID; over 1000 under treatment

    Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki co-star Vikram Kochhar reveals Mannat has airport- like security; here's what he said ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' co-star Vikram Kochhar reveals Mannat has airport- like security; here's what he said

    Watch Hamas releases video showing 3 Israeli hostages Israel calls it cruelty against elderly civilians gcw

    Hamas releases video showing 3 Israeli hostages, Israel calls it 'cruelty against elderly civilians' (WATCH)

    Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi relationship: Suresh Oberoi finally talks about son's alleged affair and bond with Salman Khan RBA

    Aishwarya, Vivek Oberoi relationship: Suresh Oberoi finally talks about son's alleged affair and more

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon