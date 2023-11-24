Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nava Kerala Sadas: Child Rights body files case for making school kids stand in blistering sun to greet CM

    The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has filed a case for making school children stand in the scorching sun in order to greet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers attending the Nava Kerala Sadas.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

    Thalassery: In reference to the incident where children were made to stand in the scorching sun in order to greet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers attending the Nava Kerala Sadas, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has filed a case. The NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo has instructed the Chief Secretary to take measures and submit a report in a span of five days.

    Also read: Nava Kerala Sadas: Maoist threat to Chief Minister's Kozhikode leg

    According to the NCPCR, these behaviours constitute mental abuse and may have an impact on children's studies. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a group of right-wing students, had complained about the situation to the child rights body. 

    A video of children standing in the sun went viral recently. It shows children in uniforms standing on the side of the road at Panur in the Koothuparamba Assembly constituency from Thalassery, chanting things and waving at the Kerala government when the bus with the ministers and chief minister arrives. 

    A suggestion from the education department to let students take part in the Nava Kerala Sadas has already drawn controversy.  The instruction was given in a meeting of head teachers convened by Malappuram Tirurangadi DEO. 

    Meanwhile, the Nava Kerala Sadas will start touring in Kozhikode district for three days starting today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet the invited guests from Vadakara, Nadapuram, Kuttyadi and Perampra constituencies in the morning meeting to be held in Vadakara. The Chief Minister's press conference will be held at Vadakara Narayana Nagar ground at 10.30 am. Further at 11 am, the programme will be held at Kallachi Maramveetil ground and at 3 pm the public meeting will be held at Perampra Higher Secondary School ground. The Nava Kerala Sadas in Kuttyadi constituency will be held at 4.30 pm at Memunda Higher Secondary School Ground and in Vadakara constituency at Narayana Nagar Ground.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
