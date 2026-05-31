Janshakti Janta Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav hit out at the administration over the 15-day ultimatum issued to RJD leader Rabri Devi to vacate her bungalow, demanding that former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar vacate his government residence first.

Janshakti Janta Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday hit out at the administration over the 15-day ultimatum issued to RJD leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Legislative Council, Rabri Devi, to vacate her 10, Circular Road bungalow, demanding that former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar vacate his government residence first. Speaking to ANI on the eviction notice, "The residence of former CM Nitish Kumar should be vacated first. When he does, she will also vacate," Yadav said.

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The administrative notice directing the former Chief Minister to clear the high-profile government accommodation within a fortnight has triggered a fresh political slugfest between the ruling dispensation and the opposition alliance in the state.

Rabri Devi Defies Eviction Order

Meanwhile, RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Saturday said she would not vacate her government residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna, a day after the Bihar government issued a notice directing her to vacate the premises.

Speaking to reporters, Rabri Devi asserted that she would continue to stay at the residence despite the government's directive."They can call the force to vacate the place, but I will not vacate the place," Rabri Devi said.

Details of the Government Notice

The development comes after the Bihar government issued a notice on Friday asking the RJD leader to vacate the government bungalow at 10 Circular Road, which has now been allotted to Bihar Minister for Animal and Fisheries Resources Nand Kishore Ram.

According to the official communication, Rabri Devi had earlier been allotted an alternative government accommodation in her capacity as the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council. However, the notice stated that she had not yet vacated the residence at 10 Circular Road.

The notice said that House No. Harding, 2nd Floor, had been allotted to Rabri Devi through a departmental order issued in November 2005. It further stated that 10 Circular Road had subsequently been allotted to Minister Nand Kishore Ram through a departmental notification.

The government has requested Rabri Devi to immediately vacate the Circular Road residence and take possession of the accommodation reserved for her as the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council.

The bungalow at 10 Circular Road has long been associated with the family of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Rabri Devi served as Bihar's Chief Minister from the residence during her tenure in office, and the premises have remained a significant political address for the Rashtriya Janata Dal. (ANI)