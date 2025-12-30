Gig workers across India plan a nationwide strike on Dec 31, protesting low wages, lack of social security, and unfair practices like ID blocking. The union, IFAT, warns of major delivery disruptions and demands better pay and working conditions.

Shaikh Salauddin, President of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and a key leader in the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), on Tuesday said that gig workers across the country are prepared for a nationwide strike on December 31 to protest against unfair working conditions, low wages, and the absence of social security, warning that delivery services may be severely disrupted during peak hours.

The union leader said the phased protest began on December 25, when 40,000 workers joined in, delaying 50-60 per cent of orders, adding that "what happened on December 25 was just the trailer; the real picture will be seen on December 31."

Key Demands of the Protest

Speaking to ANI, Salauddin said platform-based workers associated with companies such as Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto and Amazon have united under the banner of the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) to press for long-pending demands.

"People can see that we have been continuously raising our demands with platform companies. We have placed five key demands before them. Our first demand is that the old payout structure should be restored. Earlier, during festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali, and Bakrid, fair payments were made. That system must be implemented again regularly," Salauddin said.

He added that workers are demanding the immediate removal of the 10-minute delivery model across all platforms, stating that it puts immense pressure on delivery partners and compromises safety.

"Our third demand is regarding ID blocking. Platforms are blocking IDs without any mechanism or transparency. Workers are not even informed why their IDs are blocked," he said.

Salauddin further alleged that algorithm-based control has negatively impacted workers' earnings. "The algorithm controls workers' businesses. Incentives are not being paid properly, and there is no clarity. We also want a proper grievance redressal mechanism and social security benefits," he added.

Growing Support and Alleged Intimidation

The union leader said that the protest had already begun in phases. "On the 25th, around 40,000 workers across India joined the protest, due to which 50 to 60 per cent of orders were delayed. What happened ON December 25 was just the trailer; the real picture will be seen on December 31," he said.

Claiming growing support, Salauddin said over 1.5 lakh workers across India are backing the movement, with more expected to join. He also alleged intimidation by aggregator companies.

"Workers are being threatened. Bouncers are being deployed near warehouses, and IDs are being blocked through team leaders and area managers. This kind of pressure will not work," he said.

Salauddin said, "If aggregator companies continue this behaviour, it will not be good for them. We are ready for discussions and collective bargaining. But companies must come forward, listen to workers face-to-face, and resolve their issues."

The nationwide strike is expected to impact delivery services significantly on December 31.

Political Support and Calls for Regulation

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav reiterated his call to ban 10-minute delivery apps, claiming that the same companies have been oppressing gig workers and shooting up their evaluations on their backs, enriching only the companies.

"In today's time, Swiggy Zomato delivery boys, Blinkit Zepto riders, Ola Uber drivers, are a workforce on the back of which these big companies have become unicorns; they have got billion-dollar valuations. In this entire ecosystem that has been created, if there's one group of people who are oppressed and under immense pressure, it's the gig workers," the AAP MP said during an exclusive interview with ANI.

Under the 10-minute delivery guarantee, a gig worker who drives recklessly, becomes increasingly anxious, risks losing incentives, and faces customer abuse if the delivery is late, while not receiving any regular worker protections, Chadha said.

As part of improving working conditions and rights for workers, Chadha has proposed setting working hours for gig workers to end the practice of people working 14-16 hours a day for incentives.

Earlier on December 6, Chadha raised the same issue in Parliament, speaking about the "pain and misery" of India's gig workers who work under tremendous pressure and at times harsh weather conditions.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha demanded regulations on quick commerce and other app-based delivery and service businesses, especially emphasising the need for the benefits of gig workers.