On National Voters' Day, PM Narendra Modi urged youth to register as voters at 18. In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, he called voters the 'soul of democracy' and praised the Election Commission for its efforts to strengthen democratic processes.

Addressing the nation in the 130th edition and first 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of the year, he highlighted that it's the eve of India's 77th Republic Day. "On this day, our constitution came into force. The day of January 26 gives us an opportunity to pay homage to the architects of our constitution."

PM highlights voter's role in democracy

The PM also said that today is National Voter's Day, emphasising the role of voters in a democracy. "The voter is the soul of democracy. Whenever a young person becomes a voter for the first time, the entire neighbourhood, village, or even the city should come together to congratulate them and distribute sweets. This will increase awareness about voting among people", he said.

Appreciating the efforts of those working in electoral polls, he said, "I would like to appreciate all those people who remain connected with the electoral process in the country, those who work at the grassroot level to keep our democracy alive."

Urging the youth to participate in the practice of voting, he added, "I would like again to urge my young friends to register themselves as a voter when you turn 18."

"The sense of duty that the Constitution expects from every citizen will be fulfilled and also strengthen Bharat's democracy", the PM said.

PM Modi compliments Election Commission on X

PM Modi also posted on X on Sunday, stating that the National Voter's Day is an opportunity to deepen faith in the democratic values of the nation. He also complimented the Election Commission of India for its sustained efforts to strengthen democratic processes across the country. "Greetings on #NationalVotersDay. This day is about further deepening our faith in the democratic values of our nation. My compliments to all those associated with the Election Commission of India for their efforts to strengthen our democratic processes. Being a voter is not just a constitutional privilege, but an important duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping India's future. Let us honour the spirit of our democracy by always taking part in democratic processes, thereby strengthening the foundations of a Viksit Bharat," PM Modi's X post read.

