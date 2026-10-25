The two-day National Urban Conclave in Bhubaneswar concluded with experts discussing urban planning, water management, and municipal finance to support India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision through collaborative infrastructure and service delivery.

National Urban Conclave Concludes in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 25 (ANI): The two-day National Urban Conclave organised in Odisha concluded on Sunday in Bhubaneswar, bringing together over 1,200 delegates from across India and abroad to address key challenges and strategies for urban development at both central and state levels.

Addressing the media after the conclave, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister of Odisha and the state government for successfully hosting the event and making seamless arrangements. "Our two-day National Urban Conclave concluded today, October 25th, in Bhubaneswar. I extend my sincere gratitude to the Chief Minister of Odisha and the state government for hosting this two-day event and making such excellent arrangements," he said.

Expert Participation and Initiatives

Khattar noted that over 200 domain experts, policymakers, urban planners, and administrators participated in intensive sessions across eight dedicated thematic working groups. He said that a dedicated portal developed by the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) was also launched to streamline and facilitate support for urban challenge funds.

"A total of 1,200 delegates from across the country and abroad participated in this conference. Discussions focused on challenges related to urban development at both the central and state levels. Eight separate groups were formed to deliberate on various topics. A portal developed by HUDCO was also launched to facilitate support for urban challenge funds," he said.

Focus on Urban Governance and Infrastructure

He noted that the discussions were focused on moving beyond basic infrastructure creation to focus on performance-based service delivery, operational efficiency, reliable water supply, and wastewater recycling. The conference underlined the need to strengthen municipal finances, upgrade the professional capabilities of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), and ensure seamless inter-agency coordination.

"Strong emphasis was placed on moving beyond mere infrastructure creation. The focus must also extend to ensuring reliable water supply, the reuse of wastewater, effective operation and maintenance, and performance-based service delivery. This will help enhance the 'ease of living' for citizens in our cities, ensuring a better and more convenient quality of life. Improving urban governance, strengthening municipal finance, enhancing the professional capacity of urban local bodies, and ensuring coordination among various agencies are also essential; these aspects were taken into consideration," he said.

Organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in collaboration with the Government of Odisha, the two-day conclave, held on October 24 and 25, was themed “Urban Rising – Rethinking Urban Systems, Solutions and Delivery”. The conclave aimed to provide a platform for exchanging ideas and identifying practical solutions to urban challenges as India moves towards its vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)

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