A brief exchange of fire took place in the National Capital's Narela area in which two wanted men were injured and apprehended by Delhi Police, officials said on Thursday.

According to the Delhi Police, the two accused, identified as Afzal alias Imran and Chandan alias Kaku, are Bad Characters (BCs) of Narela police station and are involved in multiple criminal cases.

Details of the Confrontation

The accused were roaming in the area with a firearm when the police set up a special picket near NIT, Narela. On spotting the police, the accused fired three rounds at the police. In retaliation, police injured the accused, firing shots at their legs, the police said.

Aftermath and Investigation

The injured accused were admitted to RHC Hospital and later referred to BSA Hospital, police said.

Police recovered two pistols, mobile phones and the motorcycle from the spot. Five empty cartridges were also seized.

Police said a FIR under sections of attempt to murder, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, and the Arms Act is being registered. Further investigation is underway.